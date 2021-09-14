InWin 315 Mid-Tower Chassis Unveiled

InWin unveils the new InWin 315 mid-tower chassis featuring a three-sided dark tempered glass design and high-quality aluminium frame creating an eye-catching contrast in appearance. The InWin 315 sports a unique airflow design wherein the right-side honeycomb ventilation holes are used for exhaust. The InWin 315 features a multi-section graphics card support frame thats studier and safer and supports all sizes of graphics cards. The InWin 315 has a modernized front I/O panel sporting two USB 3.0 ports and a USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port.
Superb Cooling Support
The InWin 315 comes pre-installed with an InWin Luna AL120 120mm ARGB fan at the rear. The chassis supports up to seven cooling fans total: three 120mm on top, three 120mm at the bottom, and one 120mm at the rear. The top and bottom panels support up to 360mm radiators. The InWin 315 has a spacious interior to accommodate custom liquid cooling pumps and reservoirs.
Modern Premium Features
InWin added unique modern features to the 315 making it distinct from other gaming cases. The InWin 315 features a quick-release mechanism for the tempered glass side panel making it easier and safer to remove the glass panel. The aluminium panels are matched with fine hairlines and drilled edges and are polished to prevent scratches.
Quick Specs
Model: InWin 315
Colour: Black
Chassis Type: Mid-upright chassis
Material: Aluminium alloy, SECC galvanized steel sheet, Tempered glass
Motherboard Support: 305x330mm E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX
Expansion Slot: 7x PCIE
Front I/O: 1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C, 2x USB 3.0, HD Audio
Hidden Drive Bays: 2x 3.5, 2x 2.5
PSU Support: ATX12V (200mm max)
Product Size (LxHxW): 494 x 225 x 505 mm
Net Weight: 12.3 kg
InWin did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more about the InWin 315 mid-tower chassis, please visit the InWin website.