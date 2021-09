InWin 315 Mid-Tower Chassis Unveiled

Quick Specs

Model: InWin 315

Colour: Black

Chassis Type: Mid-upright chassis

Material: Aluminium alloy, SECC galvanized steel sheet, Tempered glass

Motherboard Support: 305x330mm E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX

Expansion Slot: 7x PCIE

Front I/O: 1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C, 2x USB 3.0, HD Audio

Hidden Drive Bays: 2x 3.5”, 2x 2.5”

PSU Support: ATX12V (200mm max)

Product Size (LxHxW): 494 x 225 x 505 mm

Net Weight: 12.3 kg

The InWin 315 comes pre-installed with an InWin Luna AL120 120mm ARGB fan at the rear. The chassis supports up to seven cooling fans total: three 120mm on top, three 120mm at the bottom, and one 120mm at the rear. The top and bottom panels support up to 360mm radiators. The InWin 315 has a spacious interior to accommodate custom liquid cooling pumps and reservoirs.InWin added unique modern features to the 315 making it distinct from other gaming cases. The InWin 315 features a quick-release mechanism for the tempered glass side panel making it easier and safer to remove the glass panel. The aluminium panels are matched with fine hairlines and drilled edges and are polished to prevent scratches.InWin did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more about the InWin 315 mid-tower chassis, please visit the InWin website