InWin Adds Chopin MAX Mini-ITX Chassis

InWin adds the new Chopin MAX mini-ITX chassis to its Chopin Series. The Chopin MAX is simply an updated and modernized version of the InWin Chopin chassis. The chassis features an updated front I/O that now includes a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C port to support the USB-C enabled devices that are becoming mainstream today. The InWin Chopin MAX is an ultra slim form factor case designed with the intention of being a multifaceted PC case with a small footprint. Uncompromised quality and functionality developed in a 3.3-liter chassis.



InWin Chopin MAX Build Video


Just like the InWin Chopin Pro, the Chopin MAX also comes with a pre-installed InWin 80PLUS Gold 200W PSU. The mini-ITX chassis supports CPU coolers up to 54mm in height which includes the Intel and AMD stock cooler solutions. For storage, the Chopin MAX supports up to two 2.5 drives and a precisely located cutout on the motherboard tray to easy access to the second M.2 slot located at the rear of most mini-ITX motherboards.

InWin did not reveal information on pricing and availability of the Chopin MAX as of this writing.

