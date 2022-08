InWin Adds Chopin MAX Mini-ITX Chassis

InWin Chopin MAX Build Video



Just like the InWin Chopin Pro , the Chopin MAX also comes with a pre-installed InWin 80PLUS Gold 200W PSU. The mini-ITX chassis supports CPU coolers up to 54mm in height which includes the Intel and AMD stock cooler solutions. For storage, the Chopin MAX supports up to two 2.5 drives and a precisely located cutout on the motherboard tray to easy access to the second M.2 slot located at the rear of most mini-ITX motherboards.InWin did not reveal information on pricing and availability of the Chopin MAX as of this writing.