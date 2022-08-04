InWin Adds Chopin MAX Mini-ITX Chassis

InWin adds the new Chopin MAX mini-ITX chassis to its Chopin Series. The Chopin MAX is simply an updated and modernized version of the InWin Chopin chassis. The chassis features an updated front I/O that now includes a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C port to support the USB-C enabled devices that are becoming mainstream today. The InWin Chopin MAX is an ultra slim form factor case designed with the intention of being a multifaceted PC case with a small footprint. Uncompromised quality and functionality developed in a 3.3-liter chassis.
InWin Chopin MAX Build Video
Just like the InWin Chopin Pro, the Chopin MAX also comes with a pre-installed InWin 80PLUS Gold 200W PSU. The mini-ITX chassis supports CPU coolers up to 54mm in height which includes the Intel and AMD stock cooler solutions. For storage, the Chopin MAX supports up to two 2.5 drives and a precisely located cutout on the motherboard tray to easy access to the second M.2 slot located at the rear of most mini-ITX motherboards.
InWin did not reveal information on pricing and availability of the Chopin MAX as of this writing.