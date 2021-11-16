InWin AIRFORCE and InWin EXPLORER Build-It-Yourself Cases Launched

InWin EXPLORER Mini-ITX Chassis

InWin AIRFORCE ATX Chassis

The InWin EXPLORER is made from strengthened ABS plastic with tempered glass side panels, choose between a simple Bone White or Justice White. The InWin EXPLORER is a modular 10-piece mini-ITX chassis with ventilated ABS and SECC front panel options included. Other tool-less features include quick-release side panels and dust filters, in addition to the quick-release front panel.Despite its miniature size, the InWin EXPLORER has a spacious interior supporting triple-slot graphics cards of up to 330mm in length, 160mm ATX PSUs, up to 240mm radiators (2x120mm fans), and two storage drive spaces. InWin includes three premium Luna AL120 ARGB fans in the package that are ideal for either liquid-cooling radiators or in-case airflow. The InWin EXPLORER comes with a modernized front panel I/O with USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port along with other essentials.Also made from strengthened ABS plastic with tempered glass side panels, the InWin AIRFORCE features a 19-piece modular set for builders to clip together. The chassis is available in Phantom Black style and Justice White.The InWin AIRFORCE ATX mid-tower features a spacious interior for maximum expandability. Compatible with up to 12x13 inch E-ATX motherboards, high-end graphics cards up to 390mm in length, 170mm tall CPU heatsinks, premium 180mm ATX power supplies, and up to four storage drives. InWins extensive case design expertise has included user-friendly features such as a tool-less drive cage, quick-release side panels, and easily removable dust filters.The InWin AIRFORCE offers seven spaces for case fans; three front, three top, and one rear. InWin even includes four, premium Luna AL120 fans in the package to ensure PCs are well chilled. The front I/O panel includes a USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port among two USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A ports, plus 3.5mm HD headphone and microphone sockets.InWin did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more, please visit the links below.