InWin Introduces 216 Gaming Chassis

07.04.2020


InWin introduces the InWin 216 mid-tower gaming chassis under the design concept of Fashion and Innovation. The InWin 216 made its debut at the CES 2020. It features excellent heat dissipation and scalability along with a simple appearance that will fit the lifestyle of gamers. The InWin 216 sports a simple and clean panel with single-sided aluminium trim and a transparent tempered glass window that offers an excellent view of the interior. The glass panel uses a magnetic suction and two hand-screws that helps in safe removal and installation.

The InWin 216 mid-tower chassis supports up to extended-ATX motherboards making it ideal for workstation PC builds as well. The chassis also comes with vertical GPU mounting support which may require a separate PCIe riser cable. The PSU bay supports standard ATX power supplies of up to 220mm. The chassis supports two 2.5 drives and two 3.5 drives (convertible for 2.5 drive bays) offering plenty of storage drive support. The InWin 216 supports up to six cooling fans and 240/360 radiators for water cooling. The front panel I/O includes a USB-C port supporting a variety of devices.

Learn more about the InWin 216 gaming chassis at the InWin website.


