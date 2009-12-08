InWin Introduces 216 Gaming Chassis

InWin introduces the InWin 216 mid-tower gaming chassis under the design concept of Fashion and Innovation. The InWin 216 made its debut at the CES 2020. It features excellent heat dissipation and scalability along with a simple appearance that will fit the lifestyle of gamers. The InWin 216 sports a simple and clean panel with single-sided aluminium trim and a transparent tempered glass window that offers an excellent view of the interior. The glass panel uses a magnetic suction and two hand-screws that helps in safe removal and installation.
The InWin 216 mid-tower chassis supports up to extended-ATX motherboards making it ideal for workstation PC builds as well. The chassis also comes with vertical GPU mounting support which may require a separate PCIe riser cable. The PSU bay supports standard ATX power supplies of up to 220mm. The chassis supports two 2.5 drives and two 3.5 drives (convertible for 2.5 drive bays) offering plenty of storage drive support. The InWin 216 supports up to six cooling fans and 240/360 radiators for water cooling. The front panel I/O includes a USB-C port supporting a variety of devices.
Introduction Video
Installation Guide
Learn more about the InWin 216 gaming chassis at the InWin website.
Source: InWin (Press Release)