InWin Introduces B1 Mini-ITX Chassis

InWin introduces the B1 mini-ITX chassis, a tiny desktop chassis with a pre-installed InWin 200W 80 PLUS Gold flex power supply with a 3-year warranty. The InWin B1 sports a user-friendly and versatile design that allows you to either stand the chassis vertically or lay it flat horizontally. The B1 chassis comes with a strategically placed fan and dust filter to deliver efficient cooling and a dust-free interior. For added aesthetics, the chassis comes with a blackout tempered glass panel.
The InWin B1 mini-ITX chassis is designed to house Intel and AMD APUs in mind and does not support discrete graphics cards. On the front panel I/O is a single USB 3.0 port and a combo HD audio port, very minimal but is the only essential for building a compact and space-saving HTPC. The InWin B1 supports mini-ITX motherboards and CPU coolers of up to 60mm in height which is enough to support the majority of the low-profile CPU coolers in the market today.
Specifications
Model: B1
Model Number: IW-CS-B1BLK-PS200W
Colours: Black
Case Materials: ABS, Tempered Glass
Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX
Maximum Compatibility: CPU Heatsink Height: 60mm (Max) / Graphics Card: N/A
Front Ports: 1x USB 3.0 / HD Audio (CTIA-SPK/Mic)
Internal Drive Bays: 2x2.5
Cooling Fans: 1x 80mm side fan (pre-installed)
Power Supply Support: Flex ATX (InWin 200W 80PLUS Gold pre-installed)
AC Input: 100-240V
Dimensions: 141 x 336 x 287 mm
Net Weight: 1.9 kg / 4.2lbs
Gross Weight: 2.2 kg / 4.9lbs
InWin did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the InWin B1 Mini-ITX Chassis here.