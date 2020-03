InWin Introduces B1 Mini-ITX Chassis

Specifications

Model: B1

Model Number: IW-CS-B1BLK-PS200W

Colours: Black

Case Materials: ABS, Tempered Glass

Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX

Maximum Compatibility: CPU Heatsink Height: 60mm (Max) / Graphics Card: N/A

Front Ports: 1x USB 3.0 / HD Audio (CTIA-SPK/Mic)

Internal Drive Bays: 2x2.5

Cooling Fans: 1x 80mm side fan (pre-installed)

Power Supply Support: Flex ATX (InWin 200W 80PLUS Gold pre-installed)

AC Input: 100-240V

Dimensions: 141 x 336 x 287 mm

Net Weight: 1.9 kg / 4.2lbs

Gross Weight: 2.2 kg / 4.9lbs

InWin did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the InWin B1 Mini-ITX Chassis here