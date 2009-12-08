InWin Introduces SR Series AIOs and Jupiter AJ120 High-Airflow Fan

InWin Jupiter AJ120

Specifications

Material: PBT, PC

Rated Voltage: DC 12V

Rated Power: 2.4W

Rated Current: 0.20A

ADD RGB Rated Voltage: DC 5V

ADD RGB Rated Power: 1.1W

ADD RGB Rated Current: 0.22A

Speed Mode: PWM 500~1800 RPM

Air Flow: 70.32 CFM

Air Pressure: 2.62mm/ H2O

LED: Addressable RGB

Connector: 4-Pin

Noise Level: 35 dB(A)

Bearing Type: Long Lifespan Sleeve Bearing

MTBF: >30,000 hrs

InWin SR Series Coolers

Specifications

Model Number: SR240 (IW-LC-SR24) / SR360 IW-LC-SR36

Compatibility: Intel LGA 2066/2011-V3/2011/1366/1156/1155/1151/1150, AMD AM4/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2/FM2+/FM2/FM1/TR4

Radiator Material: Aluminium

Tube Length: 400mm

Tube Material: Rubber with Nylon Braided Sleeve

Water Block Material: Copper, Plastic

Pump Speed: 2400+-10% RPM

Fan Model: Jupiter Series AJF120

The InWin Jupiter AJ120 is designed to deliver excellent cooling performance for RGB enthusiasts. The fan features a 7-blade design with ARGB LEDs located on the fans core, illuminating vibrant ARGB colours. The Jupiter AJ120 comes with built-in shockproof rubber stands on each edge of the frame that reduces vibration and noise. The Jupiter AJ120 is a PWM fan with a rated fan speed of 500 to 1800 RPM with a maximum airflow of 70.32 CFM and a maximum noise level of 35 dB(A). The Jupiter AJ120 is available in single pack and triple pack bundles.The InWin SR Series is the brands first all-in-one liquid coolers featuring addressable RGB lighting and a unique patented Twin-Turbine pump that delivers superior volumetric flow compared to conventional all-in-one liquid coolers with a single pump design. The coolers pump features cautionary LEDs that detect abnormalities in the system such as overheating that will cause it to flash red lighting to alert the user. The SR Series coolers are bundled with the Jupiter AJ120 high-airflow ARGB fans. The InWin SR Series is available in two models based on radiator sizes  the InWin SR240 and InWin SR360 AIO coolers.InWin did not reveal information regarding pricing and availability as of this writing. To learn more about Jupiter AJ120 and SR coolers, see the product page links below.