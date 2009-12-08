InWin Introduces SR Series AIOs and Jupiter AJ120 High-Airflow Fan

InWin formally introduces the SR Series all-in-one liquid CPU coolers and the Jupiter AJ120 high-airflow ARGB fans. Both products were first seen at CES 2020, all of which feature vivid addressable RGB lighting thats fully compatible with most motherboard RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, ASRock Polychrome RGB, and others.
InWin Jupiter AJ120
The InWin Jupiter AJ120 is designed to deliver excellent cooling performance for RGB enthusiasts. The fan features a 7-blade design with ARGB LEDs located on the fans core, illuminating vibrant ARGB colours. The Jupiter AJ120 comes with built-in shockproof rubber stands on each edge of the frame that reduces vibration and noise. The Jupiter AJ120 is a PWM fan with a rated fan speed of 500 to 1800 RPM with a maximum airflow of 70.32 CFM and a maximum noise level of 35 dB(A). The Jupiter AJ120 is available in single pack and triple pack bundles.
Specifications
Material: PBT, PC
Rated Voltage: DC 12V
Rated Power: 2.4W
Rated Current: 0.20A
ADD RGB Rated Voltage: DC 5V
ADD RGB Rated Power: 1.1W
ADD RGB Rated Current: 0.22A
Speed Mode: PWM 500~1800 RPM
Air Flow: 70.32 CFM
Air Pressure: 2.62mm/ H2O
LED: Addressable RGB
Connector: 4-Pin
Noise Level: 35 dB(A)
Bearing Type: Long Lifespan Sleeve Bearing
MTBF: >30,000 hrs
Material: PBT, PC
Rated Voltage: DC 12V
Rated Power: 2.4W
Rated Current: 0.20A
ADD RGB Rated Voltage: DC 5V
ADD RGB Rated Power: 1.1W
ADD RGB Rated Current: 0.22A
Speed Mode: PWM 500~1800 RPM
Air Flow: 70.32 CFM
Air Pressure: 2.62mm/ H2O
LED: Addressable RGB
Connector: 4-Pin
Noise Level: 35 dB(A)
Bearing Type: Long Lifespan Sleeve Bearing
MTBF: >30,000 hrs
InWin SR Series Coolers
The InWin SR Series is the brands first all-in-one liquid coolers featuring addressable RGB lighting and a unique patented Twin-Turbine pump that delivers superior volumetric flow compared to conventional all-in-one liquid coolers with a single pump design. The coolers pump features cautionary LEDs that detect abnormalities in the system such as overheating that will cause it to flash red lighting to alert the user. The SR Series coolers are bundled with the Jupiter AJ120 high-airflow ARGB fans. The InWin SR Series is available in two models based on radiator sizes the InWin SR240 and InWin SR360 AIO coolers.
Specifications
Model Number: SR240 (IW-LC-SR24) / SR360 IW-LC-SR36
Compatibility: Intel LGA 2066/2011-V3/2011/1366/1156/1155/1151/1150, AMD AM4/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2/FM2+/FM2/FM1/TR4
Radiator Material: Aluminium
Tube Length: 400mm
Tube Material: Rubber with Nylon Braided Sleeve
Water Block Material: Copper, Plastic
Pump Speed: 2400+-10% RPM
Fan Model: Jupiter Series AJF120
Model Number: SR240 (IW-LC-SR24) / SR360 IW-LC-SR36
Compatibility: Intel LGA 2066/2011-V3/2011/1366/1156/1155/1151/1150, AMD AM4/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2/FM2+/FM2/FM1/TR4
Radiator Material: Aluminium
Tube Length: 400mm
Tube Material: Rubber with Nylon Braided Sleeve
Water Block Material: Copper, Plastic
Pump Speed: 2400+-10% RPM
Fan Model: Jupiter Series AJF120
InWin did not reveal information regarding pricing and availability as of this writing. To learn more about Jupiter AJ120 and SR coolers, see the product page links below.
InWin Jupiter AJ120 ARGB Fan
InWin SR240 AIO Liquid CPU Cooler
InWin SR360 AIO Liquid CPU Cooler
Source: In-Win.com