InWin Launches InWin A3 and InWin A5 Gaming Cases





Installation Guide



The InWin A3 and InWin A5 support high-end graphics cards up to 340 mm long, high-efficiency ATX power supplies up to 200 mm long, plus space for multiple 2.5/3.5 storage devices. Up to five fans can be installed in a bottom-to-top airflow, providing ample cooling opportunities; 240 mm AIO/liquid cooling radiators can be optimally placed at the top of the case, exhausting the heat directly from the chassis. The compact size, vertical airflow layout, superb upgrade options, and modern design aesthetic set the bar for a superior PC system.Both the InWin A3 and InWin A5 feature a tinted, tempered glass side panel that offers a convenient, screwless quick-release button for fast and easy access to the hardware inside. The discrete gold accents and logo provide an attractive design contrast. The top and side panels, plus the bottom air filter all feature screwless removal designs for easy internal access and cleaning.Speedy front panel I/O connectivity includes the latest USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C connector offering 20 Gbps of wired performance to external peripherals and accessories such as external drives. Other connectivity includes two USB 3.1 Gen-1 Type-A (5 Gbps), plus 3.5 mm HD headphone and microphone jacks. The front I/O is placed on the top of the chassis for optimal accessibility.InWin equips the A3 and A5 with a slim Mercury AM120S PWM fan with ARGB lighting, giving users great cooling performance and attractive illumination right out the box. The AM120S features a unique engraved blade design to reduce noise and improve the balance of air pressure across the blades. Several AM120S fans can connect together using InWins Lock-N-Go extension cable for practical, user-friendly cable management.InWin did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more, please visit the product page links below.