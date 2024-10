InWin LYNX Silent Modular Fans with Type-C Connectivity

The InWin LYNX fans combine style and functionality by using a single cable to connect multiple fans to a motherboard, making PC installation easier. Their modular design features Type-C connectors that snap together, linking fans side-by-side to reduce cable excess. InWin LYNX is perfect for intake, exhaust, or liquid cooling radiators. A Type-C extension cable allows for easy daisy-chaining for fans far from the motherboard. Additionally, the 90-degree fan cable facilitates tidy cable management, taking advantage of the reversible nature of USB-C connectors.InWin's engineers developed a 7-bladed ‘Turbine Blade Design’ to enhance noise performance. The 120 mm fan features a thicker 28 mm profile, providing improved airflow (over 61 CFM and 3.04 mm/H2O static pressure) while maintaining a quiet operation at just 25.5 dBA at maximum speed. The fan’s design is integrated into the frame, ensuring focused airflow, minimizing air leakage, and reducing noise. Additionally, a dedicated performance management IC chip within the motor precisely regulates the PWM signal within a 1% margin, delivering top-notch speed accuracy based on reference temperature.The InWin LYNX Fans are now available at the InWin EU Store , €49.99 for the LYNX LN120 triple-fan pack and €54.99 for the LYNX LN140 triple-fan pack.