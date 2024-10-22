InWin LYNX Silent Modular Fans with Type-C Connectivity

InWin has introduced the first-ever PC case fans featuring modular Type-C connectivity. The InWin LYNX fans come in 140 mm (LN140/LN140P) and 120 mm (LN120/LN120P) sizes, ensuring compatibility with all modern PC cases while delivering outstanding thermal and acoustic performance. Each Lynx variant is offered in black or white frames, with fan blades that include ARGB lighting.
Reduce Cable Clutter
The InWin LYNX fans combine style and functionality by using a single cable to connect multiple fans to a motherboard, making PC installation easier. Their modular design features Type-C connectors that snap together, linking fans side-by-side to reduce cable excess. InWin LYNX is perfect for intake, exhaust, or liquid cooling radiators. A Type-C extension cable allows for easy daisy-chaining for fans far from the motherboard. Additionally, the 90-degree fan cable facilitates tidy cable management, taking advantage of the reversible nature of USB-C connectors.
Silent, High Static Pressure Design
InWin's engineers developed a 7-bladed Turbine Blade Design to enhance noise performance. The 120 mm fan features a thicker 28 mm profile, providing improved airflow (over 61 CFM and 3.04 mm/H2O static pressure) while maintaining a quiet operation at just 25.5 dBA at maximum speed. The fans design is integrated into the frame, ensuring focused airflow, minimizing air leakage, and reducing noise. Additionally, a dedicated performance management IC chip within the motor precisely regulates the PWM signal within a 1% margin, delivering top-notch speed accuracy based on reference temperature.
Availability
The InWin LYNX Fans are now available at the InWin EU Store, 49.99 for the LYNX LN120 triple-fan pack and 54.99 for the LYNX LN140 triple-fan pack.