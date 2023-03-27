InWin POC Mini-ITX Chassis Now Available for Pre-order in Europe

InWins latest gaming chassis, the InWin POC mini-ITX chassis, is now available for pre-order at the InWin Europe Store. The InWin POC chassis was first seen at the CES 2023 as part of the iBuildiShare Series of gaming cases along with the DUBILI and ModFree cases. The InWin POC mini-ITX chassis comes in two colours black/blue and green/yellow. The chassis is now available for pre-order at the InWin E-store for 99.00. Buyers can get a limited InWin Nomic Mouse as a pre-order gift.
Pre-order the InWin POC mini-ITX chassis here.
CES 2023 Feature Video
The InWin POC Origami Chassis
The InWin POC is a light and unique mini-ITX chassis that boasts a stylish, two-tone colour. The entire structure is assembled by folding and morphs into an origami chassis. To facilitate the assembly process, InWin institutes the first interactive user manual app for DIY users. POC includes a PCI-Express 4.0 riser cable for vertical mounting behind the motherboard and supports 3.5-slot graphics cards.
The InWin POC is an origami case, as per the brand's description of the product. The chassis comes in flat box packaging that contains panels, components, and accessories. Its flat packaging makes it easier and cheaper to ship. The InWin POC will have to be assembled by the user at home like a model kit. Despite its appearance, the InWin POCs panels are made of sturdy SECC metal sheets.
Check out the InWin POC Assembly Guide here.
Learn more about the InWin POC mini-ITX origami chassis here.
Learn more about the InWin iBuildiShare Series here.