InWin POC Mini-ITX Chassis Now Available for Pre-order in Europe

CES 2023 Feature Video



The InWin POC Origami Chassis

The InWin POC is a light and unique mini-ITX chassis that boasts a stylish, two-tone colour. The entire structure is assembled by folding and morphs into an origami chassis. To facilitate the assembly process, InWin institutes the first interactive user manual app for DIY users. POC includes a PCI-Express 4.0 riser cable for vertical mounting behind the motherboard and supports 3.5-slot graphics cards.The InWin POC is an “origami case”, as per the brand's description of the product. The chassis comes in flat box packaging that contains panels, components, and accessories. Its flat packaging makes it easier and cheaper to ship. The InWin POC will have to be assembled by the user at home like a model kit. Despite its appearance, the InWin POC’s panels are made of sturdy SECC metal sheets.Check out the InWin POC Assembly Guide here Learn more about the InWin POC mini-ITX origami chassis here Learn more about the InWin iBuildiShare Series here