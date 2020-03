InWin Presents C200 Chassis Designed for Professionals and Content Creators

The InWin C200 features a strong and sturdy design, with an aesthetic best suited for a professional environment. InWin has opted for the benefits of strong SECC steel side panels, isolating the user away from the distractions of light and sound. Large thumbscrews allow the side panels to still be conveniently removed when required.With five fan mount locations and support for up to 240mm radiators for AIO or liquid-cooling, the C200 provides comprehensive cooling for even high-end ATX PC setups. There’s ample build flexibility via large air-cooling heatsinks up to 166mm tall, multiple graphics cards up to 400mm in length and can easily fit 220mm PSUs. Front-panel I/O includes a USB 3.1 Gen-2 Type C, two USB 3.1 Gen-1 Type A and 3.5mm stereo headphone and microphone jacks.InWin did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the InWin C200 Chassis here