Press Release
InWin releases the C200 chassis showcased at CES 2020. The InWin C200 is a mid-tower ATX chassis that targets the creative professionals, content creators, and PC builders that require more support for storage space. The InWin C200 supports up to six 3.5 hard drives and two 2.5 drives. The 3.5 drive caddies on the drive cages can also support 2.5 drives. The chassis also comes with two 5.25 drive bays which can be used to installed accessible hot-swap drive bays.
The C200 supports up to E-ATX motherboards, supporting most of the larger HEDT workstation motherboards like the MSI Creator TRX40. The case also has two vertical PCIe slots available aside from the seven standard PCIe slots to support vertical GPU mounting but will require a riser cable. The C200 comes with a solid side panel, no fancy tempered glass panels for the C200. The InWin C200 may come with pre-installed fans which may vary per region.
The InWin C200 features a strong and sturdy design, with an aesthetic best suited for a professional environment. InWin has opted for the benefits of strong SECC steel side panels, isolating the user away from the distractions of light and sound. Large thumbscrews allow the side panels to still be conveniently removed when required.
With five fan mount locations and support for up to 240mm radiators for AIO or liquid-cooling, the C200 provides comprehensive cooling for even high-end ATX PC setups. Theres ample build flexibility via large air-cooling heatsinks up to 166mm tall, multiple graphics cards up to 400mm in length and can easily fit 220mm PSUs. Front-panel I/O includes a USB 3.1 Gen-2 Type C, two USB 3.1 Gen-1 Type A and 3.5mm stereo headphone and microphone jacks.
InWin did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the InWin C200 Chassis here.
InWin Presents C200 Chassis Designed for Professionals and Content Creators
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« Elder Scrolls Online Greymoor Prologue Now Live, Launches Free Play and April Sale · InWin Presents C200 Chassis Designed for Professionals and Content Creators