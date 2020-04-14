Gallery

Chassis Specifications

Model: Diéy

Colours: Water Blue

Case Type: Full Tower

Expansion Slots: PCIe x8

Maximum Graphics Card Length: 360mm

Maximum CPU Heatsink Height: 170mm

Front Ports: 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.0, HD Audio

Internal Drive Bays: 4 x 3.5" / 2.5"

Power Supply Support: ATX12V and EPS12V

Chassis Dimensions: 800 x 960 x 960mm - 800 x 1300 x 1300mm (depending on wing placement)

Product Dimensions with Hanging Bracket: 2300 x 1000 x 1500mm