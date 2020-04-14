InWins signature cases are some of the most unique enthusiast-grade desktop cases you can find today. InWins signature cases arent just unique, they are also limited edition with a limited production run making them a collectors item for hardcore PC enthusiasts. Some of InWins signature cases are enormous such as the H-Tower, S-Frame, and Z-Tower cases. InWin presents its 10th signature chassis which is also InWins largest chassis to date standing at 2.3 meters tall the InWin Diéy.
The InWin Diéy is inspired to be a transformation of the InWin Yong signature chassis. The InWin Diéy in a hanging desktop chassis with a tall stand designed to be placed on the floor. The chassis itself is a robotic sphered structure shrouded with ARGB-lit scales. The chassis comes with an array of addressable RGB lighting on each scale. The InWin Diéy supports up to an extended-ATX motherboard and comes with eight PCIe expansion slots and space sufficient to support a custom water-cooled high-performance gaming system with dual graphics cards. The Diéy chassis supports up to a 360mm radiator on its right side.
Gallery
Chassis Specifications
Model: Diéy
Colours: Water Blue
Case Type: Full Tower
Expansion Slots: PCIe x8
Maximum Graphics Card Length: 360mm
Maximum CPU Heatsink Height: 170mm
Front Ports: 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.0, HD Audio
Internal Drive Bays: 4 x 3.5" / 2.5"
Power Supply Support: ATX12V and EPS12V
Chassis Dimensions: 800 x 960 x 960mm - 800 x 1300 x 1300mm (depending on wing placement)
Product Dimensions with Hanging Bracket: 2300 x 1000 x 1500mm
InWin did not reveal information on pricing. A small production run will begin by April 2020. Learn more about the InWin Diéy Signature Chassis at InWin.com.