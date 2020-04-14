InWins 10th Signature Chassis - InWin Diéy

👤by Michael Pabia Comments 📅14.04.2020 06:41:16


InWins signature cases are some of the most unique enthusiast-grade desktop cases you can find today. InWins signature cases arent just unique, they are also limited edition with a limited production run making them a collectors item for hardcore PC enthusiasts. Some of InWins signature cases are enormous such as the H-Tower, S-Frame, and Z-Tower cases. InWin presents its 10th signature chassis which is also InWins largest chassis to date standing at 2.3 meters tall  the InWin Diéy.

The InWin Diéy is inspired to be a transformation of the InWin Yong signature chassis. The InWin Diéy in a hanging desktop chassis with a tall stand designed to be placed on the floor. The chassis itself is a robotic sphered structure shrouded with ARGB-lit scales. The chassis comes with an array of addressable RGB lighting on each scale. The InWin Diéy supports up to an extended-ATX motherboard and comes with eight PCIe expansion slots and space sufficient to support a custom water-cooled high-performance gaming system with dual graphics cards. The Diéy chassis supports up to a 360mm radiator on its right side.



Chassis Specifications
Model: Diéy
Colours: Water Blue
Case Type: Full Tower
Expansion Slots: PCIe x8
Maximum Graphics Card Length: 360mm
Maximum CPU Heatsink Height: 170mm
Front Ports: 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.0, HD Audio
Internal Drive Bays: 4 x 3.5" / 2.5"
Power Supply Support: ATX12V and EPS12V
Chassis Dimensions: 800 x 960 x 960mm - 800 x 1300 x 1300mm (depending on wing placement)
Product Dimensions with Hanging Bracket: 2300 x 1000 x 1500mm


InWin did not reveal information on pricing. A small production run will begin by April 2020. Learn more about the InWin Diéy Signature Chassis at InWin.com.

