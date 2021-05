Jonsbo HX6250 Competes with Large CPU Coolers

Model: HX6250Cooler Dimensions: 144mm (L) x 120mm (W) x 162mm (H)Fan Size: 140mm x 140mm x 25mmHeat pipes: 6 piecesTDP: 250WConnector/Pin Type: 4-pin PWMFan Speed: 700-1800RPM (+-10%)Fan Speed (L.N.A): 400-1200RPM (+-10%)Air Flow: 34.57 - 90.2 CFMAir Flow(L.N.A): 17.68 - 57.81 CFMAir Pressure: 0.46 - 2.74 mm H2OAir Pressure(L.N.A): 0.17 - 1.14mmH2ONoise Level: <38dBANoise Level (L.N.A.): <28dBASocket Compatibility: Intel LGA115X/1200/2011/2066, AMD AM4Weight: 1150 gramsThe Jonsbo HX6250 CPU Cooler has been listed at e-tailers in Asia, including TMall in Taiwan and JD.com in China for 259 Yuan which is approximately US$40 or £28, extremely cheap for a massive cooling supporting 250W TDP CPUs.Jonsbo has distributors worldwide including Newegg in United States, Overclockers UK and CaseKing in Europe. The Jonsbo HX6250 cooler might be available in partner e-tailers soon.