Jonsbo HX6250 Competes with Large CPU Coolers
Jonsbo presents the HX6250 CPU cooler a massive single tower cooler with an all-copper base, 6 heat pipes, and a single 140mm fan. The Jonsbo HX6250 claims to have an impressive cooling performance of 250W TDP. It features an eccentric tower design for maximum memory clearance and comes with an aesthetic graphene coating that gives it a stealthy look. The included 140mm fan is rated for 700~1800 RPM. The cooler comes with an L.N.A. adapter that provides a silent mode, lowering the fans speed to 400~1200 RPM. Weighing at 1150 grams, the Jonsbo HX6250 weighs the same as the Noctua NH-D15S cooler.
Jonsbo HX6250 Specifications
Model: HX6250
Cooler Dimensions: 144mm (L) x 120mm (W) x 162mm (H)
Fan Size: 140mm x 140mm x 25mm
Heat pipes: 6 pieces
TDP: 250W
Connector/Pin Type: 4-pin PWM
Fan Speed: 700-1800RPM (+-10%)
Fan Speed (L.N.A): 400-1200RPM (+-10%)
Air Flow: 34.57 - 90.2 CFM
Air Flow(L.N.A): 17.68 - 57.81 CFM
Air Pressure: 0.46 - 2.74 mm H2O
Air Pressure(L.N.A): 0.17 - 1.14mmH2O
Noise Level: <38dBA
Noise Level (L.N.A.): <28dBA
Socket Compatibility: Intel LGA115X/1200/2011/2066, AMD AM4
Weight: 1150 grams
Pricing and Availability
The Jonsbo HX6250 CPU Cooler has been listed at e-tailers in Asia, including TMall in Taiwan and JD.com in China for 259 Yuan which is approximately US$40 or £28, extremely cheap for a massive cooling supporting 250W TDP CPUs.
Jonsbo has distributors worldwide including Newegg in United States, Overclockers UK and CaseKing in Europe. The Jonsbo HX6250 cooler might be available in partner e-tailers soon.
