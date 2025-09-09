Jonsbo Introduces T9 Compact Aluminum Cube Chassis

Jonsbo has introduced the T9 compact ITX cube chassis, designed for small-form-factor (SFF) PC builds that prioritize premium materials and efficient space usage. With its 4mm aluminum alloy panels, 1mm steel reinforcement, and wood accents, the T9 blends modern durability with a refined, minimalist design. The case will be available in black and silver color options, catering to different style preferences.
Measuring 155mm (W) × 325mm (D) × 224mm (H) and weighing 3.85kg, the T9 delivers a compact footprint without compromising on essential hardware compatibility. It supports ITX motherboards, SFX power supplies up to 100mm, and graphics cards between 202mm and 310mm in length. Cooling is handled by a top-mounted 120mm fan, while CPU cooler clearance ranges between 58mm and 78mm, making it suitable for low-profile coolers.
For storage, the chassis accommodates one 3.5-inch HDD plus one 2.5-inch SSD or two 2.5-inch SSDs in total, offering balanced capacity for compact builds. The front I/O features a USB Type-C port, providing modern connectivity in line with todays SFF system requirements.
Key Features
Premium construction: 4mm aluminum alloy, 1mm steel reinforcement, wood accents
Color options: Available in black and silver
Compact size: 155 × 325 × 224mm, net weight 3.85kg
Motherboard support: Mini-ITX
GPU clearance: 202mm310mm maximum length
CPU cooler clearance: 58mm78mm maximum height
PSU support: SFX power supplies up to 100mm
Cooling: Supports one top-mounted 120mm fan
Storage: Up to 1 × 3.5-inch HDD and 2 × 2.5-inch SSDs
Front I/O: USB Type-C ×1
The Jonsbo T9 is positioned as an elegant choice for enthusiasts looking to build compact yet stylish ITX systems. Its premium materials, small footprint, and flexible GPU compatibility make it a versatile option in the SFF market. Pricing and availability have not yet been revealed. To learn more, visit the product page links below.
