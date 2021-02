Jonsplus i100 Pro Mini-ITX Chassis Available at OCUK

Jonsplus i100 Pro Mini-ITX Chassis Features

The Jonsplus i100 Pro features modular case feet and their length can be adapted to the needs of the system. Higher case feet facilitate the intake of fresh air through the bottom of the case.All three configurations make use of the natural chimney effect. The generous openings in the lower and top part of the case create a draught of air, which benefits all the installed components. The removable filters in the bottom, top and back panel of the Jonsplus i100 Pro keep the interior clean and free of dust.Two 2.5 mounts are available for data drives, which, when installed, limit the length of the graphics card to 345 mm. An additional 3.5 hard drive can be installed behind the front panel.Versatile Mini-ITX CaseElegant design made from aluminium and steelTwo tinted side panelsModular construction with many hardware optionsUp to one 360/280 radiator at the topUp to six 120 or four 140 mm fansBoxed with riser cable for vertical GPU mountingUp to 1x 3.5 and 2x 2.5 drivesThe Jonsplus i100 Pro mini-ITX chassis is now available at Overclockers UK for 156.95.Learn more about the Jonsplus i100 Pro mini-ITX magnesium aluminium alloy chassis at jobsplus.com