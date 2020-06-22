Kingston Also Introduce the Workflow Station & Readers for Multi-Source File Transfers

Sunbury-on-Thames, UK January 11, 2021 − Kingston Digital Europe Co LLP., the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announces the Workflow Station and accompanying Readers. Aptly named, the dock enhances content creators post-production workflow.
Kingstons Workflow Station and Readers give users the freedom to create and customise a file offload setup that fits their needs allowing them to transfer video, photos, and audio from multiple sources at once1. Whether on a 4K/8K multi-cam shoot with portable audio recorders or filming B-Roll with drones and GoPros, with the customisable Workflow Station Dock you can simultaneously connect the USB miniHub, SD or microSD readers that the shoot requires to transfer footage quickly. Workflow Readers can also be used standalone by connecting to a laptop via the included USB-C® cable giving users the flexibility to have their workflow on-the-go. Whether shooting on location or working back at your desk, Kingston Is With You.
Its not just the flexibility of the Workflow Station and its Readers that is sure to aid content creators, but also the speed, said Tiago Gomes, Flash product manager, Kingston EMEA. Workflow Station products support incredible USB 3.2 speeds, which together with Kingstons high-performance memory cards and USB flash drives get users through the post-production process faster than ever.
Key Features:
Offload Files Quicker: Transfer video, photos, and audio from multiple sources at once.
Flexible Workflow System: Use only the hub and readers that fit your setup.
Portable Versatility: Use the card readers on-the-go via their included USB-C.
Incredible Performance: Workflow Station products support USB 3.2 speeds which get you to editing quicker.
Workflow Station and Readers are backed by a two-year warranty with free technical support. For more information visit kingston.com.
Workflow Station and Readers Specifications:
Workflow Station (Dock and USB miniHub)
Interface:- Dock: USB 3.2 Gen 2
USB miniHub:- USB 3.2 Gen 1
Connector:- Dock: USB-C
USB miniHub:- USB-C
Supported USB Inputs:
- USB miniHub: USB-A, USB-C
Package Includes: [Workflow] Dock, USB miniHub, USB-C to USB-C cable, power adapter,
4 power adapter country converters, and quick start guide
Dimensions:
- Dock: 160.27 x 70.27 x 55.77 mm
- USB miniHub: 62.87x16.87x50mm
Weight:
- Dock: 292g
- USB miniHub: 30g
Warranty/support:- 2-year warranty with free technical support
Compatible with:- Windows® 10, 8.1, 8, Mac OS (v.10.10.x +)
[Workflow] SD Reader
Interface:- USB 3.2 Gen 1
Connector:- USB-C
Supported Cards:- Supports UHS-II SD cards. Backwards-compatible with UHS-I SD cards
Package Includes:- Dual slot SD reader, USB-C to USB-C cable, and quick start guide
Dimensions:- 62.87mm x 16.87mm x 50mm
Weight:- 31g
Warranty/support:- 2-year warranty with free technical support
Compatible with:- Windows® 10, 8.1, 8, Mac OS (v.10.10.x +)
[Workflow] microSD Reader
Interface:- USB 3.2 Gen 1
Connector:- USB-C
Supported Cards:- Supports UHS-II microSD cards. Backwards-compatible with UHS-I microSD cards
Package Includes:- Dual slot microSD reader, USB-C to USB-C cable, and quick start guide
Dimensions:- 62.87mm x 16.87mm x 50mm
Weight:- 29g
Warranty/support:- 2-year warranty with free technical support
Compatible with:- Windows® 10, 8.1, 8, Mac OS (v.10.10.x +)
