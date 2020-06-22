Kingston Also Introduce the Workflow Station & Readers for Multi-Source File Transfers

Offload Files Quicker: Transfer video, photos, and audio from multiple sources at once.

Flexible Workflow System: Use only the hub and readers that fit your setup.

Portable Versatility: Use the card readers on-the-go via their included USB-C.

Incredible Performance: Workflow Station products support USB 3.2 speeds which get you to editing quicker.

Workflow Station (Dock and USB miniHub)



Interface:- Dock: USB 3.2 Gen 2



USB miniHub:- USB 3.2 Gen 1



Connector:- Dock: USB-C



USB miniHub:- USB-C



Supported USB Inputs:



- USB miniHub: USB-A, USB-C



Package Includes: [Workflow] Dock, USB miniHub, USB-C to USB-C cable, power adapter,



4 power adapter country converters, and quick start guide



Dimensions:



- Dock: 160.27 x 70.27 x 55.77 mm

- USB miniHub: 62.87x16.87x50mm



Weight:



- Dock: 292g

- USB miniHub: 30g



Warranty/support:- 2-year warranty with free technical support



Compatible with:- Windows® 10, 8.1, 8, Mac OS (v.10.10.x +)



[Workflow] SD Reader



Interface:- USB 3.2 Gen 1



Connector:- USB-C



Supported Cards:- Supports UHS-II SD cards. Backwards-compatible with UHS-I SD cards



Package Includes:- Dual slot SD reader, USB-C to USB-C cable, and quick start guide



Dimensions:- 62.87mm x 16.87mm x 50mm



Weight:- 31g



Warranty/support:- 2-year warranty with free technical support



Compatible with:- Windows® 10, 8.1, 8, Mac OS (v.10.10.x +)



[Workflow] microSD Reader



Interface:- USB 3.2 Gen 1



Connector:- USB-C



Supported Cards:- Supports UHS-II microSD cards. Backwards-compatible with UHS-I microSD cards



Package Includes:- Dual slot microSD reader, USB-C to USB-C cable, and quick start guide



Dimensions:- 62.87mm x 16.87mm x 50mm



Weight:- 29g



Warranty/support:- 2-year warranty with free technical support



Compatible with:- Windows® 10, 8.1, 8, Mac OS (v.10.10.x +)