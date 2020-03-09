Kingston Announce Availability of 128GB DataTraveler 2000 Encrypted USB Flash Drives

Interface:- USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0)

Hardware data encryption:- 256-bit AES in XTS mode

Capacities:- 4GB, 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB



Speed:-



USB 3.1

- 4GB: 80MB/s read, 12MB/s write

- 8GB-16GB: 120MB/s read, 20MB/s write

- 32GB-128GB: 135MB/s read, 40MB/s write



USB 2.0

- 4GB: 30MB/s read, 12MB/s write

- 8GB-128GB: 30MB/s read, 20MB/s write



Dimensions (drive with sleeve):- 80mm x 20mm x 10.5mm

Dimensions (drive without sleeve):- 78mm x 18mm x 8mm

Waterproof/Dustproof:- Certified to IP57 rating

Compatibility:- USB 3.0 compliant and 2.0 compatible

Operating temperature:- 0°C to 40°C

Storage temperature:- -20°C to 60°C

Minimum system requirements:- USB 3.0 compliant and 2.0 compatible

Compatible with:- Windows® 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 8, macOS v.10.12.x  10.15.x, Linux kernel v.4.4.x, Chrome OSAndroid3

Warranty/support:- 3-year warranty with free technical support

, the Flash memory affiliate of, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announces the availability of the 128GB DataTraveler® 2000 encrypted USB flash drive.DataTraveler 2000 features an alphanumeric keypad that allows users to lock the drive with a word or number combination for an easy-to-use PIN providing an extra layer of protection. For additional security, an auto-lock feature is activated when the drive is removed from the host device if not properly shut down before ejection.While lower capacity drives offer their own benefits, larger capacity encrypted drives have become a necessity with the need to transfer higher amounts of sensitive data files as more people work from home, said Oscar Escayola, Flash Business Manager, Kingston EMEA. The 128GB DT2000 joins Kingstons full line of high-capacity encrypted drives providing security options for consumers all the way up to military-grade.DataTraveler 2000 is FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified and offers military-grade 256-bit AES hardware-based encryption. Designed with global security IT professionals, small-to-medium businesses and corporate end users in mind, DT2000 is perfect for those who require electronic data protection. Encryption is done on the drive with no trace of the PIN left on the system. The drive is OS independent, making it easily deployable in work environments where multiple devices and operating systems are in use.DataTraveler 2000 is available in capacities 4GB to 128GB[1] and is backed by a three-year warranty with free technical support. For more information visit www.kingston.com