Kingston Announces New Canvas Series Cards and MobileLite Plus Readers

Kingston Digital announces a refresh of Canvas Series flash cards and MobileLite Plus Readers. The new Kingston Canvas Plus cards feature faster speeds being Kingstons first UHS-II Class flash cards. To keep up with the faster Kingston Canvas Cards, the new MobileLite Plus UHS-II readers are made available. The next-generation Kingston Canvas Plus cards with improved performance are designed for DSLRs, 4K/8K video production, drones, action cams, and Android devices.
The Kingston Canvas Plus is available in three different variations for both the SD and micro SD card form-factors: Select Plus, Go! Plus, and React Plus. The Kingston Canvas Select Plus began shipping in Q4 2019 which will now be joined by the Canvas Go! Plus and Canvas React Plus cards. The new React Plus UHS-II and MobileLite Plus UHS-II are backward compatible with UHS-I and conventional SD bus standards.
Kingston Canvas Select Plus
- Designed for recreational/amateur Full HD and 4K DSLR cameras (SD), and Android mobile devices (microSD).
- Class 10 UHS-I speeds1 up to 100MB/s read.
- MicroSD supports A1 app performance class to expedite workflow on tablets and smartphones.
- SD and microSD in capacities2 up to 512GB.
Kingston Canvas Go! Plus
- Ideal for shooting 4K UHD video and burst-mode photography on your DSLR (SD), or using with your 4K action cameras and drones (microSD).
- Class 10 UHS-I U3 speeds1 up to 170MB/s read3, 90MB/s write.
- MicroSD supports A2 app performance class to expedite workflow on next-gen tablets and smartphones.
- SD and microSD in capacities2 up to 512GB.
Kingston Canvas React Plus
- Top-of-the-line UHS-II performance to capture professional-grade 4K/8K videos and high-resolution photos on industry-standard cameras.
- Class 10 UHS-II U3 speeds1 up to 300MB/s read, 260MB/s write4 (SD) and 285MB/s read, 165MB/s write4 (microSD).
- The first UHS-II microSD to support A1 app performance class to expedite workflow on tablets and smartphones.
- SD and microSD in capacities2 up to 256GB.
Kingston MobileLite Plus ReadersBuilt to increase the workflow efficiency with incredible UHS-II speeds for faster file transfers and processing time.
- USB 3.2 Gen 1 speeds with backward compatibility support for UHS-I cards.
- Designed for optimal performance with Kingston microSD and SD cards.
The Kingston Canvas Plus cards are backed by a lifetime warranty, free technical support and proven Kingston reliability.
