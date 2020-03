Kingston Announces New Canvas Series Cards and MobileLite Plus Readers

Kingston Canvas Select Plus

Kingston Canvas Go! Plus

Kingston Canvas React Plus

Kingston MobileLite Plus Readers

- Designed for recreational/amateur Full HD and 4K DSLR cameras (SD), and Android mobile devices (microSD).- Class 10 UHS-I speeds1 up to 100MB/s read.- MicroSD supports A1 app performance class to expedite workflow on tablets and smartphones.- SD and microSD in capacities2 up to 512GB.- Ideal for shooting 4K UHD video and burst-mode photography on your DSLR (SD), or using with your 4K action cameras and drones (microSD).- Class 10 UHS-I U3 speeds1 up to 170MB/s read3, 90MB/s write.- MicroSD supports A2 app performance class to expedite workflow on next-gen tablets and smartphones.- SD and microSD in capacities2 up to 512GB.- Top-of-the-line UHS-II performance to capture professional-grade 4K/8K videos and high-resolution photos on industry-standard cameras.- Class 10 UHS-II U3 speeds1 up to 300MB/s read, 260MB/s write4 (SD) and 285MB/s read, 165MB/s write4 (microSD).- The first UHS-II microSD to support A1 app performance class to expedite workflow on tablets and smartphones.- SD and microSD in capacities2 up to 256GB.Built to increase the workflow efficiency with incredible UHS-II speeds for faster file transfers and processing time.- USB 3.2 Gen 1 speeds with backward compatibility support for UHS-I cards.- Designed for optimal performance with Kingston microSD and SD cards.Learn more about the Kingston Canvas Select cards here Learn more about the Kingston card readers here