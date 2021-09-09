Kingston Announces the FURY Renegade Series PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs

Level up with PCIe 4.0 NVMe: Dominate with cutting-edge Gen 4x4 intense speeds up to 7,300/7,000 MB/s read/write and up to 1,000,000 IOPS performance.

Maximize your motherboard: Powerful slim M.2 form factor to enhance your gaming rig and laptop.

More space to play: Get all the latest titles and DLC available. Performance with high capacities up to 4 TB to store your favorite games and media.

Low profile graphene aluminium heatspreader: Advanced thermal dissipation keeps your drive cool during intense usage. Brings higher performance to the tightest of spaces in gaming laptops and motherboards.





Form Factor:- M.2 2280

Interface:- PCIe 4.0 NVMe

Capacities:- 500 GB 1 TB, 2 TB, 4 TB

Controller:- Phison E18

NAND:- 3D TLC



Sequential Read/Write:

- 500 GB - 7,300/3,900 MB/s

- 1 TB - 7,300/6,000 MB/s

- 2 TB - 7,300/7,000 MB/s

- 4 TB - 7,300/7,000 MB/s



Random 4K Read/Write:

- 500 GB - up to 450,000/900,000 IOPS

- 1 TB - up to 900,000/1,000,000 IOPS

- 2 TB - up to 1,000,000/1,000,000 IOPS

- 4 TB - up to 1,000,000/1,000,000 IOPS



Total Bytes Written (TBW):

- 500 GB - 500TBW

- 1 TB - 1.0PBW

- 2 TB - 2.0PBW

- 4 TB - 4.0PBW



Power Consumption:

- 500 GB - 5 mW Idle / 0.34 W Avg / 2.7 W (MAX) Read / 4.1 W (MAX) Write

- 1 TB - 5 mW Idle / 0.33 W Avg / 2.8 W (MAX) Read / 6.3 W (MAX) Write

- 2 TB - 5 mW Idle / 0.36 W Avg / 2.8 W (MAX) Read / 9.9 W (MAX) Write

- 4 TB - 5 mW Idle / 0.36 W Avg / 2.7 W (MAX) Read / 10.2 W (MAX) Write



Storage Temperature: -40°C~85°C

Operating Temperature: 0°C~70°C



Dimensions:

- 500 GB-1 TB - 80 mm x 22 mm x 2.21 mm

- 2 TB-4 TB - 80 mm x 22 mm x 3.5 mm



Weight:

- 500 GB / 1 TB - 7 g

- 2 TB / 4 TB - 9.7 g



Vibration Operating: 2.17G Peak (7-800 Hz)

Vibration Non-operating: 20G Peak (20-1000 Hz)

MTBF: 1,800,000 hours

Warranty/Support: Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support

, the gaming division of, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced, its next generation PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 drive for gamers, enthusiasts, and high-power users. Kingston FURY Renegade SSD delivers cutting-edge performance in high capacities using the latest Gen 4x4 controller and 3D TLC NAND.By maximizing the available bandwidth of PCIe 4.0, Kingston FURY Renegade SSD achieves speeds up to 7,300/7,000 MB/s read/write and up to 1,000,000 IOPS to deliver amazing consistency for an exceptional gaming experience. The drive is optimized to reduce game and application load times, stream and capture with ease and give your system an overall boost in responsiveness.Available in high capacities up to 4 TB, users can store an extensive library of their favourite games and media and still have space for the latest titles. In addition to formidable speeds and massive capacity options, Kingston FURY Renegade SSD combines a slim M.2 form factor and an advanced low profile, graphene aluminium heatspreader to keep your drive cool during intense usage and bring superior performance to the tightest of spaces in gaming PC's and laptops."Kingston FURY Renegade SSD pushes the limits of PCIe Gen4 technology to equip users with the high-performance storage required to elevate their gaming setup and experience as a whole," said Keith Schimmenti, SSD Business Manager, Kingston. "Users can combine the Kingston FURY Renegade SSD with the Kingston FURY memory line for the ultimate team to help keep them at the top of their game."Kingston FURY Renegade SSD is currently available in 500 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB and 4 TB capacities.For more information on the FURY Renegade series visit the product page . Information on Kingston's wider range of NAND and DRAM solutions can be found at Kingston.com