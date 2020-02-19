Kingston Begin Shipping 7.68 TB DC1000M Datacentre NVMe SSDs

Sunbury-on-Thames, UK June 22, 2020 Kingston Digital Europe Co LLP, the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today began shipping the 7.68 TB model of the Data Center 1000M (DC1000M) NVMe PCIe SSD. The drive provides additional storage and implements strict QoS ensuring predictable IO and low latency for data centers powered by NVMe SSDs. DC1000M joins the recently released DC1000B NVMe boot drive, the VMware Ready DC500 series SATA SSDs and DC450R to form the most complete range of superior enterprise-class data center storage solutions in the market.
DC1000M utilizes a hot-pluggable U.2 (2.5″) form factor, allowing seamless integration with latest generation servers and storage arrays currently using PCIe and U.2 backplanes. The lightning-fast drive provides enterprise-grade features such as end-to-end data path protection, power-loss protection (PLP) and telemetry monitoring for increased data reliability.
Features
- Enterprise-class U.2 NVMe PCIe SSD Gen 3.0 x4 SSD
- High Performance over 3GB/s
- Predictable Low-latency and High I/O Consistency
- On-board Power Loss Protection (PLP)
- High Performance over 3GB/s
- Predictable Low-latency and High I/O Consistency
- On-board Power Loss Protection (PLP)
Applications
The "mixed-use" workload drive makes it ideal for running a wide range of customer applications including:
- Virtualization
- High performance cloud service
- Web hosting caching
- High-resolution media capture and transport
- ERP, CRM, GL, OLAP, OLTP, ERM, BI, and EDW workloads
- High performance cloud service
- Web hosting caching
- High-resolution media capture and transport
- ERP, CRM, GL, OLAP, OLTP, ERM, BI, and EDW workloads
DC1000M is backed by a limited five-year warranty with free technical support and legendary Kingston reliability. For more information visit kingston.com.