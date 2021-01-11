Kingston DataTraveler Max USB 3.2 Flash Drive with up to 1000MB/s Speeds Shipped

Kingston started shipping the high-performance DataTraveler Max USB 3.2 Gen2 flash drive capable of delivering record-breaking speeds of up to 1000MB/s read and 900MB/s write with USB Type-C connectivity. The Kingston DataTraveler Max is deemed one of the fastest flash drives on the market today. The DataTraveler Max USB 3.2 flash drive is available in capacities of up to 1TB and comes covered with a 5-year warranty.
The Kingston DataTraveler Max is designed with portability and convenience in mind. The unique ridged casing protects the connector when it is not in use and is easily moved in a single motion. Seamlessly transfer and store large digital files such as HD photos, 4K/8K videos, music and more with top speeds and high capacities up to 1TB. The addition of a keyring loop and LED status indicator makes the drive ideal for users who need storage on-the-go.
DataTraveler Max USB 3.2 Gen2 Flash Drive Features and Specifications
Latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 Standard: Move your files in a flash with incredible speeds up to 1,000MB/s Read, 900MB/s Write
Uncompromised Storage: Available in a range of high capacities from 256GB-1TB to carry your digital library on-the-go
USB-C 1 Connectivity: Supports next-gen laptops and desktops for seamless file transfers
Unique Design: Convenient one-handed sliding cap, LED status indicator, and functional keyring loop
Capacities: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Speed: USB 3.2 Gen 2 - Up to 1,000MB/s read, 900MB/s write
Dimensions: 82.17 mm x 22.00 mm x 9.02 mm
Weight: 12g
Operating temperature: 0°C~60°C
Storage temperature: -20°C~85°C
Warranty/Support: 5-year warranty with free technical support
Compatible with: Windows 10, 8.1, Mac OS (v. 10.14.x +), Linux (v. 2.6.x +), Chrome OS
To learn more about the Kingston DataTraveler Max USB 3.2 Gen2 flash drive, please visit the Kingston Technology website.