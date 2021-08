Kingston DataTraveler Max USB 3.2 Flash Drive with up to 1000MB/s Speeds Shipped

The Kingston DataTraveler Max is designed with portability and convenience in mind. The unique ridged casing protects the connector when it is not in use and is easily moved in a single motion. Seamlessly transfer and store large digital files such as HD photos, 4K/8K videos, music and more with top speeds and high capacities up to 1TB. The addition of a keyring loop and LED status indicator makes the drive ideal for users who need storage on-the-go.Latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 Standard: Move your files in a flash with incredible speeds up to 1,000MB/s Read, 900MB/s WriteUncompromised Storage: Available in a range of high capacities from 256GB-1TB to carry your digital library on-the-goUSB-C 1 Connectivity: Supports next-gen laptops and desktops for seamless file transfersUnique Design: Convenient one-handed sliding cap, LED status indicator, and functional keyring loopCapacities: 256GB, 512GB, 1TBSpeed: USB 3.2 Gen 2 - Up to 1,000MB/s read, 900MB/s writeDimensions: 82.17 mm x 22.00 mm x 9.02 mmWeight: 12gOperating temperature: 0C~60CStorage temperature: -20C~85CWarranty/Support: 5-year warranty with free technical supportCompatible with: Windows 10, 8.1, Mac OS (v. 10.14.x +), Linux (v. 2.6.x +), Chrome OSTo learn more about the Kingston DataTraveler Max USB 3.2 Gen2 flash drive, please visit the Kingston Technology website