Kingston Digital Adds Red Colorway to External SSD Lineup

Kingston Digital today announced the addition of a new red-coloured XS1000 External SSD, a small and incredibly sleek file backup solution. The XS1000 red joins the original all-black XS1000 and silver XS2000, expanding Kingstons external SSD product lineup. These external drives are extremely compact and under 29 grams to provide pocket-sized portability.
Key Features
Ultimate portability: Compact and weighing just under 29g, this sleek, SSD fits in your palm, allowing you to take your files on the go effortlessly.
Reliable file backup: Take it all with you. Transfer and store your documents, large photos, games, and videos without interruption.
Increased storage: Expand your digital library with up to 2TB capacities to preserve lifes cherished moments.
USB 3.2 Gen 2 support: Achieve read speeds up to 1,050MB/s with backwards compatibility to USB 3.2 Gen 1, ensuring seamless connectivity with legacy devices.
Kingstons XS1000 family offers read speeds up to 1,050MB/s and large capacities up to 2TB, providing ample room for storing countless photos, videos, games, and files. The drive comes with a USB-C to USB-A cable and an additional USB-A to USB-C adapter for maximum compatibility with newer and legacy devices. Small like a key fob, the XS1000 serves as a reliable companion for easy file backups, guaranteeing continuous access to your important documents, cherished memories and media files. Earlier this year, Kingstons XS1000 External SSD was named a winner of the 2024 Red Dot Award: Product Design. The Red Dot Design Award, established in 1955, is one of the worlds largest and most prestigious design competitions, receiving more than 20,000 annual submissions from approximately 60 countries worldwide.
The Kingston XS1000 is available in 1TB and 2TB capacities and is backed by a limited five-year warranty with free technical support.