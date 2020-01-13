Kingston Digital Begin Shipping 2TB KC2500 M.2 NVMe SSDs

👤by Tim Harmer Comments 📅10.06.2020 13:06:18
PRESS RELEASE



Sunbury-On-Thames  June 10, 2020  Kingston Digital, Inc., the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today began shipping the 2TB[1] KC2500 M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD for desktop, workstations and high-performance computing (HPC) systems. The new, higher capacity gives customers the flexibility to keep up with increasing storage needs and improves workflow.

KC2500 combines outstanding performance with endurance using the latest Gen 3.0 x 4 controller and 96-layer 3D TLC NAND, with speeds[2] up to 3,500MB/s read and up to 2,900MB/s write. The self-encrypting SSD supports a full-security suite for end-to-end data protection using AES-XTS 256-bit hardware-based encryption and allows the usage of independent software vendors with TCG Opal 2.0 security management solutions such as Symantec, McAfee, WinMagic® and others. KC2500 also has built-in Microsoft eDrive support, a security storage specification for use with BitLocker.

Series Specifications

Form Factor:- M.2 2280
Interface:- NVMe PCIe Gen 3.0 x 4 Lanes
Capacities:- 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB
Controller:- SMI 2262EN
NAND:- 96-layer 3D TLC
Encrypted :- XTS-AES 256 bit

Sequential Read/Write:
- 250GB  up to 3,500/1,200MB/s
- 500GB  up to 3,500/2,500MB/s
- 1TB  up to 3,500/2,900MB/s
- 2TB  up to 3,500/2,900MB/s

Random 4K Read/Write:
- 250GB  up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS
- 500GB  up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS
- 1TB  up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS
- 2TB  up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS

Total Bytes Written (TBW):
- 250GB  150TBW
- 500GB  300TBW
- 1TB  600TBW
- 2TB  1.2PBW

Power Consumption:- .003W Idle / .2W Avg / 2.1W (MAX) Read / 7W (MAX) Write
Storage Temperature:- -40C ~ 85C
Operating Temperature:- 0C~70C
Dimensions:- 80mm x 22mm x 3.5mm

MTBF:- 2,000,000
Warranty/Support:- Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support


KC2500 is available in 250GB, 500GB, 1TB and 2TB capacities. KC2500 is backed by a limited five-year warranty and free technical support. For more information visit kingston.com.

[1] Some of the listed capacity on a Flash storage device is used for formatting and other functions and thus is not available for data storage. As such, the actual available capacity for data storage is less than what is listed on the products. For more information, go to Kingstons Flash memory guide at kingston.com/flashguide.

[2] Based on out-of-box performance using a PCIe 3.0 motherboard. Speed may vary due to host hardware, software, and usage. IOMETER Random 4K Read/Write is based on 8GB partition.

Assigned tags:
Kingston, SSD, NVMe, M.2
      Please share your thoughts by commenting below!

Comments

Related Stories

Recent Stories

« Leaked Benchmark Pits Intel's Xe Integrated Graphics Against AMD's 4000-series APU · Kingston Digital Begin Shipping 2TB KC2500 M.2 NVMe SSDs