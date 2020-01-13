Kingston Digital Begin Shipping 2TB KC2500 M.2 NVMe SSDs

Sunbury-On-Thames June 10, 2020 Kingston Digital, Inc., the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today began shipping the 2TB[1] KC2500 M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD for desktop, workstations and high-performance computing (HPC) systems. The new, higher capacity gives customers the flexibility to keep up with increasing storage needs and improves workflow.
KC2500 combines outstanding performance with endurance using the latest Gen 3.0 x 4 controller and 96-layer 3D TLC NAND, with speeds[2] up to 3,500MB/s read and up to 2,900MB/s write. The self-encrypting SSD supports a full-security suite for end-to-end data protection using AES-XTS 256-bit hardware-based encryption and allows the usage of independent software vendors with TCG Opal 2.0 security management solutions such as Symantec, McAfee, WinMagic® and others. KC2500 also has built-in Microsoft eDrive support, a security storage specification for use with BitLocker.
Series Specifications
Form Factor:- M.2 2280
Interface:- NVMe PCIe Gen 3.0 x 4 Lanes
Capacities:- 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB
Controller:- SMI 2262EN
NAND:- 96-layer 3D TLC
Encrypted :- XTS-AES 256 bit
Sequential Read/Write:
- 250GB up to 3,500/1,200MB/s
- 500GB up to 3,500/2,500MB/s
- 1TB up to 3,500/2,900MB/s
- 2TB up to 3,500/2,900MB/s
Random 4K Read/Write:
- 250GB up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS
- 500GB up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS
- 1TB up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS
- 2TB up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS
Total Bytes Written (TBW):
- 250GB 150TBW
- 500GB 300TBW
- 1TB 600TBW
- 2TB 1.2PBW
Power Consumption:- .003W Idle / .2W Avg / 2.1W (MAX) Read / 7W (MAX) Write
Storage Temperature:- -40C ~ 85C
Operating Temperature:- 0C~70C
Dimensions:- 80mm x 22mm x 3.5mm
MTBF:- 2,000,000
Warranty/Support:- Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support
KC2500 is available in 250GB, 500GB, 1TB and 2TB capacities. KC2500 is backed by a limited five-year warranty and free technical support. For more information visit kingston.com.
[1] Some of the listed capacity on a Flash storage device is used for formatting and other functions and thus is not available for data storage. As such, the actual available capacity for data storage is less than what is listed on the products. For more information, go to Kingstons Flash memory guide at kingston.com/flashguide.
[2] Based on out-of-box performance using a PCIe 3.0 motherboard. Speed may vary due to host hardware, software, and usage. IOMETER Random 4K Read/Write is based on 8GB partition.