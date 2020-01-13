Kingston Digital Begin Shipping 2TB KC2500 M.2 NVMe SSDs

Form Factor:- M.2 2280

Interface:- NVMe PCIe Gen 3.0 x 4 Lanes

Capacities:- 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB

Controller:- SMI 2262EN

NAND:- 96-layer 3D TLC

Encrypted :- XTS-AES 256 bit



Sequential Read/Write:

- 250GB  up to 3,500/1,200MB/s

- 500GB  up to 3,500/2,500MB/s

- 1TB  up to 3,500/2,900MB/s

- 2TB  up to 3,500/2,900MB/s



Random 4K Read/Write:

- 250GB  up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS

- 500GB  up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS

- 1TB  up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS

- 2TB  up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS



Total Bytes Written (TBW):

- 250GB  150TBW

- 500GB  300TBW

- 1TB  600TBW

- 2TB  1.2PBW



Power Consumption:- .003W Idle / .2W Avg / 2.1W (MAX) Read / 7W (MAX) Write

Storage Temperature:- -40C ~ 85C

Operating Temperature:- 0C~70C

Dimensions:- 80mm x 22mm x 3.5mm



MTBF:- 2,000,000

Warranty/Support:- Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support

, the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today began shipping the 2TB[1]for desktop, workstations and high-performance computing (HPC) systems. The new, higher capacity gives customers the flexibility to keep up with increasing storage needs and improves workflow.KC2500 combines outstanding performance with endurance using the latest Gen 3.0 x 4 controller and 96-layer 3D TLC NAND, with speeds[2] up to 3,500MB/s read and up to 2,900MB/s write. The self-encrypting SSD supports a full-security suite for end-to-end data protection using AES-XTS 256-bit hardware-based encryption and allows the usage of independent software vendors with TCG Opal 2.0 security management solutions such as Symantec, McAfee, WinMagic® and others. KC2500 also has built-in Microsoft eDrive support, a security storage specification for use with BitLocker.KC2500 is available in 250GB, 500GB, 1TB and 2TB capacities. KC2500 is backed by a limited five-year warranty and free technical support. For more information visit kingston.com [1] Some of the listed capacity on a Flash storage device is used for formatting and other functions and thus is not available for data storage. As such, the actual available capacity for data storage is less than what is listed on the products. For more information, go to Kingstons Flash memory guide at kingston.com/flashguide.[2] Based on out-of-box performance using a PCIe 3.0 motherboard. Speed may vary due to host hardware, software, and usage. IOMETER Random 4K Read/Write is based on 8GB partition.