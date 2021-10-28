Kingston Digital Releases IronKey Vault Privacy 50 Flash Drive

After releasing the IronKey Vault Privacy 80 External SSD last month, Kingston Digital announces its latest encrypted USB drive, IronKey Vault Privacy 50 (VP50) with FIPS 197 certification and AES 256-bit hardware-encryption in XTS mode for data security.
IronKey Vault Privacy 50 Key Features
- FIPS 197 Certified with XTS-AES 256-bit Encryption
- Brute Force and BadUSB Attack Protection
- Multi-Password Option with Complex/Passphrase modes
- New Passphrase Mode
- Dual Read-Only (Write-Protect) Settings
- Locally Manage Drives for Small and Medium Businesses
The Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 50 supports Admin, User, and One-Time Recovery passwords with Complex or Passphrase modes. This multi-password option enhances the ability to recover access to data on the drive should one of the passwords be forgotten. While the traditional Complex mode allows for passwords from 6-16 characters using 3 out of 4 character sets, the new passphrase mode gives users the ability to have a numeric PIN, sentence, list of words, or even lyrics from 10 to 64 characters long thats unique, yet memorable to them. To aid in password entry, the eye symbol can be enabled to reveal the typed-in password to reduce failed login attempts.
Admin can also enable a User and a One-Time Recovery password or reset the User password to restore data access. In addition, VP50 protects against Brute Force attacks by locking out User or One-Time Recovery passwords upon 10 invalid entries in a row and crypto-erases the drive if the Admin password is entered incorrectly 10 times in a row. So, while data is lost, theres no fear of a breach.
The VP50 can also protect against potential malware on untrusted systems, by both Admin and User setting Read-Only mode to write-protect the drive; additionally, the built-in virtual keyboard shields passwords from keyloggers or screenloggers. Organizations can customize and configure VP50 with a Product ID (PID) for integration with standard Endpoint Management software to meet corporate IT and cybersecurity requirements through Kingstons Customization Program. Small and Medium Businesses can take advantage of the Admin role to locally manage their drives, e.g. use Admin to configure or reset employee User or One-Time Recovery passwords, recover data access on locked drives, and comply with laws and regulations when forensics are required. VP50 is encrypted storage under the users physical control, making it superior to using the internet and Cloud services to safeguard important data.
Warranty
The Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 50 is available in capacities from 8GB to 256GB and is backed by a limited five-year warranty, free technical support and legendary Kingston reliability.