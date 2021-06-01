Kingston Digital Releases Next-Gen KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

With the rise of data-heavy applications, consumers are demanding high performance solutions and high capacities to match. By utilizing next-gen PCIe 4.0 technology with KC3000, we are able to deliver fast and reliable storage to suit the needs of a wide range of consumers in the market.



said Keith Schimmenti, SSD Business Manager, Kingston

By leveraging PCIe Gen4 technology, the Kingston KC3000 delivers speeds up to 7000 MB/s read and 7000 MB/s write and full capacities up to 4TB (4096GB) for optimal storage. Users can keep up with demanding workloads and experience better performance with software applications such as 3D rendering and 4K+ content creation. The Kingston KC3000 is built with high-density 3D TLC NAND housed in the industry-standard M.2 2280 form factor to store even more and enable users to take advantage of PCIe 4.0 speeds. With the combination of performance and endurance, KC3000 is reinforced with a low profile, graphene aluminum heat spreader to effectively disperse heat and keep your drive cool during intensive workloads.Kingston KC3000 512GB (SKC3000S/512G)7000/3900 MB/s read/writeup to 450000/900000 IOPS400TBWKingston KC3000 1024GB (SKC3000S/1024G)7000/6000 MB/s read/writeup to 900000/1000000 IOPS800TBWKingston KC3000 2048GB (SKC3000D/2048G)7000/7000 MB/s read/writeup to 1000000/1000000 IOPS1.6PBWKingston KC3000 4096GB (SKC3000D/4096G)7000/7000 MB/s read/writeup to 1000000/1000000 IOPS3.2PBWThe Kingston KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD is backed with a limited 5-year warranty. Learn more about the KC3000 NVMe SSD at Kingston