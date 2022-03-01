Kingston Digital Releases Type-A Addition to DataTraveler Max USB 3.2 Gen 2 Series

Key Features

Latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 Standard: Move your files in a flash with incredible speeds up to 1,000MB/s Read, 900MB/s Write.

Uncompromised Storage: Available in a range of high capacities from 256GB-1TB to carry your digital library on-the-go.

Dual Option for Connectivity: USB Type-C and Type-A connector varieties to support next-gen and traditional laptops or desktops for seamless file transfers.

Unique Design: Convenient one-handed sliding cap, LED status indicator, and functional keyring loop.

The Kingston DataTraveler Max (DT Max) series delivers record-breaking speeds up to 1,000MB/s read and 900MB/s write to make them some of the fastest USB drives on the market and the first of its kind. Kingston DataTraveler Max is designed with portability and convenience in mind. DT Max Type-A features a merlot and black design with a Type-A connector, while the original DT Max features an all-black design with a Type-C connector to differentiate the drives at first glance.The Kingston DataTraveler Max flash drive has a unique ridged casing that protects the connector when it is not in use and is easy to move in a single motion. Seamlessly transfer and store large digital files such as HD photos, 4K/8K videos, music, and more with top speeds and high capacities up to 1TB. The addition of a keyring loop and LED status indicator makes the drive ideal for users who need storage on-the-go.The Kingston DataTraveler Max Series, both Type-A and Type-C variants, are available in capacities 256GB to 1TB and is backed by a five-year warranty with free technical support. For more information visit kingston.com The Kingston DataTraveler Max Type-C is now available on Kingstons partner resellers worldwide including Amazon and Amazon UK Kingston DataTraveler Max Type-C 256GB: $62.99 / £51.49Kingston DataTraveler Max Type-C 512GB: $79.79 / £83.26Kingston DataTraveler Max Type-C 1TB: $129.99 / £153.29The new Kingston DataTraveler Max Type-A is available for pre-order on Amazon and Amazon UK Kingston DataTraveler Max Type-A 256GB: $62.99 / £65.22Kingston DataTraveler Max Type-A 512GB: $105.99 / £108.91Kingston DataTraveler Max Type-A 1TB: $179.99 / £186.95