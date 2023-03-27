Kingston FURY DDR4 Memory Gets A New Look

Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 RGB Memory

Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 Memory

Bring your workstation to life with smooth, stunning, RGB lighting effects.RGB lighting stays synced thanks to Kingston FURY's Infrared Sync Technology.The two-tone black aluminium heat spreader and black PCB highlight the stunning RGB effects to keep your rig running and looking sharp.Intel Extreme Memory Profile technology makes it possible to overclock with ease. Simply select one of the built-in, hand-tuned profiles in your BIOS to get the benefits of overclocking.Get memory thats Ready for Ryzen and will seamlessly integrate with your AMD-based system.With speeds up to 5333MT/s paired with quick CL16CL20 timings to help your AMD- or Intel-based system power through games, video editing, and broadcasting, Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 is the prime choice to meet demands.Intel Extreme Memory Profile technology makes it possible to overclock with ease. Select one of the built-in, hand-tuned profiles in your BIOS to get the benefits of overclocking without having to manually adjust the memory timings yourself.Get memory thats Ready for Ryzen and will seamlessly integrate with your AMD-based system. A reliable, compatible performance boost for your build.The two-tone black aluminium heat spreader and black PCB keep your rig running and looking sharp.Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4s release follows the recently redesigned Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 RGB, which also upgrades the style and performance of any system. It features impressive speeds up to 3733MT/s and stunning RGB lighting to complement the sleek black heat spreader. Choose between Intel XMP Certified & XMP-Ready profiles, Ready for AMD Ryzen, or go for Plug N Play automatic overclocking at 2666MT/s to get the boost you need.Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 memory is available in single module capacities of 8GB-32GB and kits of 2, 4, and 8 with capacities of 16GB256GB. Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 RGB and Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 RGB can be further personalized with the Kingston FURY CTRL RGB tool by selecting and customizing one of the 18 built-in RGB lighting effects. The Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 and Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 lines are Ready for AMD Ryzen, and Intel XMP Certified or XMP Ready, so youre ready to go with profiles that are optimized for AMD and Intels latest chipsets. 100% tested at speed and backed by a limited lifetime warranty and legendary Kingston reliability.To learn more, visit the links below.