Kingston FURY Expands the Look of DDR5 Lineup with White Variants

Kingston FURY today announced the addition of white heat spreaders to its award-winning line of Kingston FURY DDR5 memory modules providing more options for those looking to build a system that stands above the rest, in and out of the game. Today, the Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 and Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 memory, both the RGB and non-RGB variants, are now available in white heat spreaders.
Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 MemoryKingston FURY Beast DDR5 offers superior speed and low latency solutions to take your experience to the next level of performance, now with a low-profile heat spreader design in white to combine outstanding cooling functionality and bold styling. Go for a simple and easy upgrade with Plug N Play at 4800MT/s or select an Intel XMP 3.0 or AMD EXPO Certified kit. Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB lets users personalize even further with the Kingston FURY CTRL RGB tool by selecting or customizing one of the 18 built-in, vibrant, and stunning RGB lighting effects, all kept smooth and in unison with Kingstons patented Infrared Sync Technology. The Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 line hits speeds up to 6000MT/s, is available in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB single modules, and kits of 2 up to 64GB, with kits of 4 coming next month.
Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 MemoryFor system builders and DIY PC enthusiasts who want to maximize the performance of their next-gen DDR5 platforms and complement the look of the latest PC builds, Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 enhances your system with aggressive low latencies and extreme speeds up to 7200MT/s. Whether creating content, multi-tasking or pushing the limits in-game, users can tap into the extreme overclocking potential of DDR5 in style. Again, with FURY CTRL users can select from 18 customizable lighting effects to highlight the sleek, aluminum heat spreaders of the Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB available now in white & silver. Available in single module capacities of 16GB and 32GB and Dual Channel kits of 2 with capacities up to 64GB.
The Kingston FURY DDR5 line of memory is 100% tested at speed and backed by a limited lifetime warranty and legendary Kingston reliability. To learn more about the Kingston FURY DDR5 line of memory, please visit the product page links below.
Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB Memory
Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 Memory
Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB Memory
Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 Memory
Kingston FURY DDR5 line of memory is now available on Amazon and Amazon UK.