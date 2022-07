Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 Series Memory Unveiled

Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 Series Key Features

Whether it’s the sleek newly designed black and silver aluminum heat spreader or the addition of the dynamic LED light bar, the Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 family complements the look of the latest PC builds. Utilize Kingston FURY CTRL ™ to choose from 16 smooth, customizable RGB lighting effects to game in style, kept in perfect lock-step with the patented Kingston FURY Infrared Sync Technology. Perfect for creating content, multi-tasking, or pushing the limits for the latest bleeding-edge game title, Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 and Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB are the ideal choice for gamers, enthusiasts, content creators, and extreme overclockers.Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 and Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB are available in 16GB single modules and 32GB kits of 2, with speeds up to 6400MT/s and low latencies of CL32. It is backed by a limited lifetime warranty and legendary Kingston reliability.With speeds up to 6400MT/s and quick CL32 timings, Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 features premium components hand-tuned by engineers, rigorously tested for compatibility across the industry’s leading motherboards, and backed by 100% factory testing at speed for a hassle-free overclock experience.DDR5 ushers in a whole new era of memory technology to make extreme overclocking a more stable option than previous generations. On-die ECC delivers more reliable DRAM components, an on-board PMIC balances power when and where it’s needed, and two independent 32-bit subchannels provide dramatic increases in data efficiency for multi-core processors.Intel Extreme Memory Profile technology makes overclocking a breeze with advanced pre-optimized factory timings, speeds, and voltages for overclocking performance. Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 features a programmable PMIC for XMP 3.0, supporting up to two customizable profiles to optimize your own unique timings, speeds, and voltages saved directly to the DIMM.Tested and trusted for your preferred motherboard so you can build with confidence.A newly designed black and silver aluminum heat spreader and matching black PCB keep your rig running— and looking— cool to complement the look of your latest PC build.Bring your system to life with 16 preset RGB lighting effects utilizing Kingston FURY CTRL or the motherboard manufacturer’s RGB software with a sleek newly designed black and silver aluminum heat spreader and matching black PCB.Ensure your RGB lighting effects stay in perfect lock-step with Kingston’s patented Infrared Sync Technology.To learn more, please visit the links below: