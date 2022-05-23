Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 Series Memory Unveiled

Kingston FURY announced today the release of Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 and Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB memory. The Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 family is engineered to maximize the performance of your system. Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 family pushes the performance of next-gen DDR5 platforms to the extreme with ultra-fast memory up to 6400MT/s and quick CL32 timings. With premium components hand-tuned by engineers, rigorously tested for compatibility across the industrys leading motherboards, backed by 100% factory testing at speed, and Intel XMP 3.0 Certified, customers can enjoy the ultimate overclock experience.
Whether its the sleek newly designed black and silver aluminum heat spreader or the addition of the dynamic LED light bar, the Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 family complements the look of the latest PC builds. Utilize Kingston FURY CTRL to choose from 16 smooth, customizable RGB lighting effects to game in style, kept in perfect lock-step with the patented Kingston FURY Infrared Sync Technology. Perfect for creating content, multi-tasking, or pushing the limits for the latest bleeding-edge game title, Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 and Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB are the ideal choice for gamers, enthusiasts, content creators, and extreme overclockers.
Kit Capacities and Warranty
Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 and Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB are available in 16GB single modules and 32GB kits of 2, with speeds up to 6400MT/s and low latencies of CL32. It is backed by a limited lifetime warranty and legendary Kingston reliability.
Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 Series Key FeaturesEngineered to maximize performance
With speeds up to 6400MT/s and quick CL32 timings, Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 features premium components hand-tuned by engineers, rigorously tested for compatibility across the industrys leading motherboards, and backed by 100% factory testing at speed for a hassle-free overclock experience.
Tap into extreme overclocking potential
DDR5 ushers in a whole new era of memory technology to make extreme overclocking a more stable option than previous generations. On-die ECC delivers more reliable DRAM components, an on-board PMIC balances power when and where its needed, and two independent 32-bit subchannels provide dramatic increases in data efficiency for multi-core processors.
Intel XMP 3.0 Certified
Intel Extreme Memory Profile technology makes overclocking a breeze with advanced pre-optimized factory timings, speeds, and voltages for overclocking performance. Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 features a programmable PMIC for XMP 3.0, supporting up to two customizable profiles to optimize your own unique timings, speeds, and voltages saved directly to the DIMM.
Qualified by the worlds leading motherboard manufacturers
Tested and trusted for your preferred motherboard so you can build with confidence.
Aggressive aluminum heat spreader design
A newly designed black and silver aluminum heat spreader and matching black PCB keep your rig running and looking cool to complement the look of your latest PC build.
Dynamic customizable RGB lighting effects (Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB Only)
Bring your system to life with 16 preset RGB lighting effects utilizing Kingston FURY CTRL or the motherboard manufacturers RGB software with a sleek newly designed black and silver aluminum heat spreader and matching black PCB.
Patented Kingston FURY Infrared Sync Technology (Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB Only)
Ensure your RGB lighting effects stay in perfect lock-step with Kingstons patented Infrared Sync Technology.
