Kingston FURY Updates Award-Winning SSD to Include Heatsink Model

The design of the Kingston FURY Renegade SSD pushes the limits of PCIe Gen4 technology to provide users with high-performance storage to complement the latest CPUs and GPUs with unbound storage, said Liny Cheliyan, Kingston EMEA Business Manager  Prosumer Flash and SSD With the introduction of the optional heatsink model, users can meet the increasingly high standards of future gaming platforms with speed and thermal stability.

By maximising the available bandwidth of PCIe 4.0, Kingston FURY Renegade SSDs achieve speeds up to 7,300/7,000MB/s read/write and up to 1,000,000 IOPS to deliver amazing consistency for an exceptional gaming experience. The drives are optimised to reduce game and application load times, stream and capture with ease and give your system an overall boost in responsiveness. Available in high capacities up to 4TB, users can store an extensive library of their favourite games and media and still have space for the latest titles. Kingston FURY Renegade SSD offer two options for users both with formidable speeds and massive capacities:- Kingston FURY Renegade SSD with a low profile, graphene aluminium heat spreader keeps your drive cool during intense usage and brings superior performance to the tightest of spaces in gaming PCs and laptops.- Kingston FURY Renegade SSD with Heatsink, the ultimate in aesthetics with an additional layer of thermal dispersion, so when the game heats up, your PS5 console stays cool.Dominate with cutting-edge Gen 4x4 intense speeds up to 7,300/7,000MB/s1 read/write and up to 1,000,000 IOPS1 performance.Get all the latest titles and DLC available. Performance with high capacities up to 4TB2 to store your favorite games and media.Game-changing storage designed to maximise your play. Optional integrated aluminum heatsink model provides an additional layer of thermal dispersion to cool the drive and maintain peak performance.The Kingston FURY Renegade SSD family is currently available in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities. Kingston FURY Renegade SSD is backed by a limited five-year warranty and free technical support.Now available in the United States via Amazon Kingston FURY Renegade SSD with Heatsink 500GB: $94.99Kingston FURY Renegade SSD with Heatsink 1TB: $129.99Kingston FURY Renegade SSD with Heatsink 2TB: $244.99Kingston FURY Renegade SSD with Heatsink 4TB: $612.99Kingston FURY Renegade SSD is available on the Amazon UK Kingston Store , with heatsink variants shipping soon.