Kingston Introduces IronKey Locker+ 50 G2 Hardware-Encrypted USB Drive

👤by Michael Pabia Comments 📅18.03.2026 14:38:26


Kingston Digital has introduced the next-generation IronKey Locker+ 50 G2 (LP50 G2), a hardware-encrypted USB flash drive designed to deliver enterprise-grade data protection. The new model features FIPS 197 certification and XTS-AES 256-bit hardware encryption, alongside safeguards against BadUSB threats and brute force password attacks.

Housed in a premium space grey metal casing, the LP50 G2 is built for both security and durability, while maintaining ease of use with cross-platform compatibility and no software installation required.



Enterprise-Grade Encryption
 The LP50 G2 utilises FIPS 197-certified XTS-AES 256-bit hardware encryption to protect sensitive data.
 Built-in protections guard against BadUSB attacks through digitally signed firmware, ensuring firmware integrity.

Advanced Password Protection
 Supports both Admin and User passwords, with Complex and Passphrase modes available.
 Brute force protection locks the user account after 10 failed attempts, while repeated admin failures trigger a crypto-erase of the drive.

Flexible Passphrase Options
 Complex mode supports 616 character passwords using multiple character sets.
 Passphrase mode allows longer, more memorable inputs ranging from 10 to 64 characters, including phrases or word combinations.

Enhanced Security Features
 Optional password visibility reduces login errors during entry.
 Includes a virtual keyboard to defend against keyloggers and screenloggers, alongside an anti-fingerprint coating for improved durability.

Plug-and-Play Convenience
 No application installation is required, simplifying setup for all users.
 Compatible with Windows and macOS systems, allowing seamless file access across platforms.

Key Specifications
 Interface: USB Type-A
 Standard: USB 3.2 Gen 1
 Performance: Up to 145MB/s read, 115MB/s write
 Capacities: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
 Dimensions: 60.56mm x 18.6mm x 9.6mm
 Weight: 22.94g
 Operating temperature: 0°C to 50°C
 Storage temperature: -20°C to 85°C

The Kingston IronKey Locker+ 50 G2 is available in capacities ranging from 32GB to 256GB and is backed by a five-year warranty with free technical support. Now available on Amazon.

Assigned tags:
Kingston, Flash Drive, Encrypted Drive, Storage, Encrypted Storage

Related Stories

Recent Stories

« Logitech G Introduces RS H-Shifter for Racing Series Ecosystem · Kingston Introduces IronKey Locker+ 50 G2 Hardware-Encrypted USB Drive · Thermaltake Introduces TR200 Series Compact Chassis with LCD Customization Option »