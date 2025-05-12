Kingston Introduces IronKey Locker+ 50 G2 Hardware-Encrypted USB Drive

Kingston Digital has introduced the next-generation IronKey Locker+ 50 G2 (LP50 G2), a hardware-encrypted USB flash drive designed to deliver enterprise-grade data protection. The new model features FIPS 197 certification and XTS-AES 256-bit hardware encryption, alongside safeguards against BadUSB threats and brute force password attacks.
Housed in a premium space grey metal casing, the LP50 G2 is built for both security and durability, while maintaining ease of use with cross-platform compatibility and no software installation required.
Enterprise-Grade Encryption
The LP50 G2 utilises FIPS 197-certified XTS-AES 256-bit hardware encryption to protect sensitive data.
Built-in protections guard against BadUSB attacks through digitally signed firmware, ensuring firmware integrity.
Advanced Password Protection
Supports both Admin and User passwords, with Complex and Passphrase modes available.
Brute force protection locks the user account after 10 failed attempts, while repeated admin failures trigger a crypto-erase of the drive.
Flexible Passphrase Options
Complex mode supports 616 character passwords using multiple character sets.
Passphrase mode allows longer, more memorable inputs ranging from 10 to 64 characters, including phrases or word combinations.
Enhanced Security Features
Optional password visibility reduces login errors during entry.
Includes a virtual keyboard to defend against keyloggers and screenloggers, alongside an anti-fingerprint coating for improved durability.
Plug-and-Play Convenience
No application installation is required, simplifying setup for all users.
Compatible with Windows and macOS systems, allowing seamless file access across platforms.
Key Specifications
Interface: USB Type-A
Standard: USB 3.2 Gen 1
Performance: Up to 145MB/s read, 115MB/s write
Capacities: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
Dimensions: 60.56mm x 18.6mm x 9.6mm
Weight: 22.94g
Operating temperature: 0°C to 50°C
Storage temperature: -20°C to 85°C
The Kingston IronKey Locker+ 50 G2 is available in capacities ranging from 32GB to 256GB and is backed by a five-year warranty with free technical support. Now available on Amazon.