Kingston Introduces Next-Gen KC2500 NVMe PCIe SSD

Kingston introduces the next-generation KC2500 M.2 NVMe SSD for desktop, workstations, and high-performance computing. A successor of the KC2000 NVMe SSD, the KC2500 uses the latest Gen 3.0 x 4 controller and 96-layer 3D TLC NAND to deliver faster speeds of up to 3,500MB/s read and up to 2,900MB/s write. The KC2500 offers a good combination of superb performance and endurance for high-performance computing.
The Kingston KC2500 is available in capacities of up to 2TB in a compact M.2 2280 form factor. The KC2500 is a self-encrypting SSD that supports a full-security suite for end-to-end protection using AES-XTS 256-bit hardware-based encryption. It allows the usage of independent software vendors with TCG Opal 2.0 security management solutions such as Symantec, McAfee, WinMagic and others. The Kingston KC2500 has built-in Microsoft eDrive support, a security storage specification for use with BitLocker.
Features
- Incredible NVMe PCIe Performance
- Supports a full-Security Suite: TCG Opal 2.0, XTS-AES 256-bit, eDrive
- Ideal for Desktop, Workstations and High-Performance Computing (HPC) Systems
- Upgrade your PC with capacities up to 2TB
- Compact M.2 2280 form factor
- NVMe PCIe Gen 3.0 x4 interface
Specifications
Capacities: 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB
Controller: SMI 2262EN
NAND: 96-layer 3D TLC
Encrypted: AES-XTS 256 bit
Sequential Read/Write:
250GB up to 3,500/1,200MB/s
500GB up to 3,500/2,500MB/s
1TB up to 3,500/2,900MB/s
2TB up to 3,500/2,900MB/s
Total Bytes Written (TBW):
250GB 150TBW
500GB 300TBW
1TB 600TBW
2TB 1.2PBW
Power Consumption: .003W Idle / .2W Avg / 2.1W (MAX) Read / 7W (MAX) Write
Storage Temperature: -40°C~85°C
Operating Temperature: 0°C~70°C
Dimensions: 80mm x 22mm x 3.5mm
MTBF: 2,000,000
The Kingston KC2500 is currently available in 250GB, 500GB and 1TB capacities with 2TB shipping soon. The KC2500 is backed by a limited five-year warranty and free technical support. Learn more about Kingstons self-encrypting SSDs at Kingston.com.
