Kingston Introduces Next-Gen KC2500 NVMe PCIe SSD

- Incredible NVMe PCIe Performance- Supports a full-Security Suite: TCG Opal 2.0, XTS-AES 256-bit, eDrive- Ideal for Desktop, Workstations and High-Performance Computing (HPC) Systems- Upgrade your PC with capacities up to 2TB- Compact M.2 2280 form factor- NVMe PCIe Gen 3.0 x4 interfaceCapacities: 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TBController: SMI 2262ENNAND: 96-layer 3D TLCEncrypted: AES-XTS 256 bitSequential Read/Write:250GB – up to 3,500/1,200MB/s500GB – up to 3,500/2,500MB/s1TB – up to 3,500/2,900MB/s2TB – up to 3,500/2,900MB/sTotal Bytes Written (TBW):250GB – 150TBW500GB – 300TBW1TB – 600TBW2TB – 1.2PBWPower Consumption: .003W Idle / .2W Avg / 2.1W (MAX) Read / 7W (MAX) WriteStorage Temperature: -40°C~85°COperating Temperature: 0°C~70°CDimensions: 80mm x 22mm x 3.5mmMTBF: 2,000,000The Kingston KC2500 is currently available in 250GB, 500GB and 1TB capacities with 2TB shipping soon. The KC2500 is backed by a limited five-year warranty and free technical support. Learn more about Kingston’s self-encrypting SSDs at Kingston.com