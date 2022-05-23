Kingston IronKey Keypad 200 Hardware-Encrypted USB Drive Announced

Kingston Digital today announced the release of the Kingston IronKey Keypad 200 (KP200), the industrys first drive to deliver the latest FIPS 140-3 Level 3 security for your data.
The Kingston IronKey Keypad 200 (KP200) is built with robust protection and flexibility of use in mind offering XTS-AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption in a feature-rich and OS-independent alphanumeric keypad. KP200 incorporates a built-in rechargeable battery, so users can unlock the drive using the keypad for easy-to-use PIN access, without using software. Once unlocked, users can access their data by plugging the drive into any device that supports USB Type-A Flash storage, making it a plug-and-play device across IT ecosystems.
The Kingston IronKey Keypad 200 is FIPS-140-3 Level 3 (Pending) certified for military-grade security, and the drives circuitry is coated with tamper-evident, tough epoxy to prevent access to its internal components without damaging them. For another level of protection, the keypad is coated with a protective polymer layer to prevent the analysis of fingerprints on the keys.
The Kingston IronKey Keypad 200 supports a multi-PIN option, allowing the use of separate Admin or User PINs. KP200 locks the User PIN after ten failed login attempts, but if both PINs are enabled the Admin can be used to restore a User PIN and access to the drive. If the Admin PIN itself is incorrectly entered ten times in a row, the built-in Brute Force attack protection will crypto-erase the drive, permanently destroying the data and resetting the device. Additionally, KP200 can safeguard against malware from untrusted systems with two different Read-Only modes, empowering Admin to write-protect the drive during a specific session or globally across all User sessions.
KP200 adds security enhancements for FIPS 140-3 Level 3:
- Minimum PIN length goes from 7 to 8 digits (max is 15) for stronger PIN security
- No factory-preset PIN User must set up PIN upon first use
- Periodic self-testing to ensure fully-functional security features KP200 will shut down if a problem is detected
- Automatic shutdown under excessive thermal and voltage conditions
- Enhanced Random Number Generator to strengthen encryption key generation
Capacity and Warranty
The Kingston IronKey Keypad 200 has available storage capacities ranging from 8GB - 128GB and is backed by a limited three-year warranty and free technical support.