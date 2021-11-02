Kingston IronKey Locker+ 50 with XTS-AES Encryption Launched

Kingston IronKey Locker+ 50 Key Features

- Hardware-encrypted USB Drive with XTS-AES Encryption: Safeguard important data with built-in protection against BadUSB & Brute Force attacks.

- Multi-Password (Admin and User) Option with Complex/Passphrase Modes: Admin can reset a User password to restore Users access to data.

- New Passphrase Mode: Select between Complex or Passphrase password mode. Passphrases can be a numeric PIN, sentence with space characters, list of words, or even lyrics  from 10 to 64 characters long.

- Automatic Personal Cloud Backup: Access data stored on IronKey Locker+ 50 from your personal cloud storage.

- Additional Security Features: Reduce failed login attempts and frustration by enabling eye button to view the typed password. Use a virtual keyboard to shield password entry from keyloggers and screenloggers.

How to Setup the Kingston Ironkey Locker+ 50

