Kingston Launches the NV1 NVMe PCIe SSD

NVMe PCIe Performance: NV1 offers read/write speeds up to 2,100/1,700MB/s[1] (all capacities).

Ideal for systems with limited space: Easily integrate into designs with M.2 connectors. Perfect for thin laptops and small form factor PCs.

Multiple Capacities[2]: Available in a range of capacities up to 2TB to meet your data storage requirements.



Form Factor: M.2 2280

Interface: NVMe PCIe Gen 3.0 x 4 Lanes

Capacities[2]: 500GB, 1TB, 2TB

Endurance[3]:

- 500GB  120TBW

- 1000GB  240TBW

- 2000GB  480TBW



Power Consumption:

- 500GB: 5mW Idle / 205mW Avg / 1.1W (MAX) Read / 3.3W (MAX) Write

- 1000GB: 5mW Idle / 220mW Avg / 1.1W (MAX) Read / 3.3W (MAX) Write

- 2000GB: 5mW Idle / 340mW Avg / 1.1W (MAX) Read / 3.3W (MAX) Write



Storage Temperature: -40°C~85°C

Operating Temperature: 0°C~70°C

Dimensions: 22mm x 80mm x 2.1mm

Weight: 7g (All capacities)

Vibration Operating: 2.17G (7-800Hz)

Vibration Non-operating: 20G (20-1000Hz)

Warranty/Support[4]: Limited 3-year warranty with free technical support

, a flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announces the launch of the. With efficient performance in a single-sided M.2 design, NV1 is the ideal entry-level drive for first-time NVMe users with laptops and small form factor PCs.NV1 is a substantial storage solution with capacities up to 2TB. It features read/write speeds up to 2,100/1,700MB/s1, respectively, thus delivering 3x the performance of a SATA-based SSD. NV1 uses less power, emits less heat and has quicker load times making it ideal for users who appreciate responsiveness and ultra-fast data access but have systems with limited space. NV1 is available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities2 and is backed by a limited three-year warranty4, free tech support and legendary Kingston reliability.Kingston is pleased to announce the next entry-level offering in its NVMe PCIe SSD product family to meet the needs of new and existing users, said Tony Hollingsbee, SSD business manager, Kingston EMEA. Whether users are upgrading a system or planning a new build, NV1 is designed for speed and dependability at an affordable price.In 2020, Kingston shipped over 20M SSDs globally, according to analyst firm Forward Insights. As one of the largest SSD suppliers in the world, Kingston also added a mSATA version of the KC600 SSD to support older laptop upgrades. The recent launches further show Kingstons commitment to creating the industrys most thoroughly tested and complete range of SSD solutions, for first-time users to prosumers to data center customers. For more information visit kingston.com.