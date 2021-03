Kingston Launches the NV1 NVMe PCIe SSD

NVMe PCIe Performance: NV1 offers read/write speeds up to 2,100/1,700MB/s[1] (all capacities).

Ideal for systems with limited space: Easily integrate into designs with M.2 connectors. Perfect for thin laptops and small form factor PCs.

Multiple Capacities[2]: Available in a range of capacities up to 2TB to meet your data storage requirements.



Form Factor: M.2 2280

Interface: NVMe PCIe Gen 3.0 x 4 Lanes

Capacities[2]: 500GB, 1TB, 2TB

Endurance[3]:

- 500GB – 120TBW

- 1000GB – 240TBW

- 2000GB – 480TBW



Power Consumption:

- 500GB: 5mW Idle / 205mW Avg / 1.1W (MAX) Read / 3.3W (MAX) Write

- 1000GB: 5mW Idle / 220mW Avg / 1.1W (MAX) Read / 3.3W (MAX) Write

- 2000GB: 5mW Idle / 340mW Avg / 1.1W (MAX) Read / 3.3W (MAX) Write



Storage Temperature: -40°C~85°C

Operating Temperature: 0°C~70°C

Dimensions: 22mm x 80mm x 2.1mm

Weight: 7g (All capacities)

Vibration Operating: 2.17G (7-800Hz)

Vibration Non-operating: 20G (20-1000Hz)

Warranty/Support[4]: Limited 3-year warranty with free technical support

, a flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announces the launch of the. With efficient performance in a single-sided M.2 design, NV1 is the ideal entry-level drive for first-time NVMe users with laptops and small form factor PCs.NV1 is a substantial storage solution with capacities up to 2TB. It features read/write speeds up to 2,100/1,700MB/s1, respectively, thus delivering 3x the performance of a SATA-based SSD. NV1 uses less power, emits less heat and has quicker load times making it ideal for users who appreciate responsiveness and ultra-fast data access but have systems with limited space. NV1 is available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities2 and is backed by a limited three-year warranty4, free tech support and legendary Kingston reliability.“Kingston is pleased to announce the next entry-level offering in its NVMe PCIe SSD product family to meet the needs of new and existing users,” said Tony Hollingsbee, SSD business manager, Kingston EMEA. “Whether users are upgrading a system or planning a new build, NV1 is designed for speed and dependability at an affordable price.”In 2020, Kingston shipped over 20M SSDs globally, according to analyst firm Forward Insights. As one of the largest SSD suppliers in the world, Kingston also added a mSATA version of the KC600 SSD to support older laptop upgrades. The recent launches further show Kingston’s commitment to creating the industry’s most thoroughly tested and complete range of SSD solutions, for first-time users to prosumers to data center customers. For more information visit kingston.com.