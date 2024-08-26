Kingston NV3 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2230 SSD Form Factor Launched

Kingston Digital today announced it has added a new form factor, to join the previous 2280 model, the Kingston NV3 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2230 SSD for users looking for a high-speed, low-power NVMe storage upgrade for compatible laptops and handheld gaming consoles.
The Kingston NV3 PCIe 4.0 NVMe 2230 SSD is a compact single-sided M.2 2230 (22x30mm) design that provides storage expansion up to 2TB for systems with limited space. Powered by a Gen 4x4 NVMe controller, NV3 2230 delivers read/write speeds of up to 6,000/5,000MB/s, creating a more responsive system able to handle a wide range of workloads.
Available in capacities from 500GB 2TB, NV3 2230 provides users with storage for an array of applications, files, games and more. The Kingston NV3 also includes a 1-year free Acronis® True Image for Kingston software, alongside the Kingston SSD Manager application, enabling users to monitor drive health and disk usage, update drive firmware, and securely erase data.
Availability
The Kingston NV3 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2230 SSD is now available at partner resellers, including Amazon US and Amazon UK.