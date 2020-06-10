Kingston Previews New NVMe SSD Lineup Including 'Ghost Tree' 7000MB/s Project

- Ghost Tree: Our upcoming High-Performance Gen 4.0 drive is perfect for the content creator and power user. Codenamed Ghost Tree, Kingston is targeting speeds of 7000MB/s read and write, stretching PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 8-channel to the limit with capacities ranging from 1TB-4TB.

- NV Series: The latest Gen 3.0 x4 SSD is the ideal entry-level drive for first-time NVMe users with capacities up to 2TB.

- XS2000: Kingstons all-new USB 3.2 Gen 2 x2 external drive with 500GB - 2TB capacities is perfect as additional storage for photos, videos and other files. The USB Type-C® interface allows for super-fast data transfers up to 2000MB/s.

- DC1500M: The Data Center 1500M is an update to the DC1000M adding support for multi-namespaces. The U.2 NVMe SSD is designed to support a wide range of data-intensive workloads including cloud computing, web hosting and virtual infrastructures.

, the Flash memory affiliate of, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced its upcoming NVMe SSD roadmap at the all-digital CES® 2021. Although we adopt a new format this year, Kingston will bring its industry-leading SSDs to the forefront for attendees to experience virtually.Kingston is poised to continue its SSD market leadership position with both new client and data center U.2 NVMe drives this year. The new offerings include its first PCIe NVMe Gen 4.0 SSDs as well as an external USB 3.2 SSD:"Now that CES is moving online, we have a greater opportunity to connect with new and existing tech communities around the world," said Tony Hollingsbee, SSD business manager, Kingston EMEA. "CES is the best time to share whats next from Kingston and we are very excited to launch our first Gen 4.0 NVMe SSDs as well as an external drive this year. When it comes to NVMe, we will have all customer segments covered from consumers to prosumers to data centers."Details on the full range of memory and storage solutions from Kingston Technology can be found at Kingston.com . Further details on the new products outline above will be available in the coming months.