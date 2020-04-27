Press Release
Kingston today announces the addition of the DataTraveler Duo dual-interface USB-A, USB-C flash drives. The Kingston DataTraveler Duo provides ultimate flexibility for users with newer and legacy devices.
DataTraveler Duo features dual USB connectors that work with both standard USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports to easily share files between laptops, desktops and mobile devices. The dual-interface drive is also ideal as extra storage with 32GB and 64GB capacities. The USB 3.2 Gen 1 speeds allow users to easily access and transfer documents, photos, videos, music and more. Dual sliding caps protect the connectors when not in use.
DataTraveler microDuo 3C (DTDUO3C)
Dual interface that works with both standard USB and USB Type-C with fast read speeds up to 100MB/s. Available with up to 128GB capacity providing plenty of extra storage for the latest smartphones, tablets, PCs and Mac computers.
DataTraveler microDuo 3.0 G2 (DTDUO3G2)
Dual interface micro-USB and USB Type-A for Android smartphones and tablets that support USB OTG (On-The-Go). DTDUO3G2 can be plugged into micro-USB ports that are used for charging devices as expanded storage (up to 128GB) for quick and easy file, photo and video transfers between mobile devices and PCs.
Availability
The Kingston DataTraveler Duo is available in capacities 32GB to 64GB3 and is backed by a five-year warranty with free technical support. To learn more, please visit Kingston.com.
Source: BusinessWire
Kingston Ships Dual-Interface DataTraveler Duo USB Flash Drive
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« Cooler Master ControlPad Now Available · Kingston Ships Dual-Interface DataTraveler Duo USB Flash Drive