Kingston Technology Enter Datacentre NVMe Storage Market With DC1000B

M.2 (2280) NVMe Performance: Incredible speeds of up to 3.2GB/s and 205K IOPS.

Optimised Server Boot Drive: Enhanced for boot workloads as well as caching and logging applications.

On-board (PLP) Power Loss Protection: Reduce the possibility of data loss and/or corruption on ungraceful power-off.

Maximize Drive Bays: Moving boot drives internally frees up front loading drive bays for additional data storage.

Form Factor: M.2, 22mm x 80mm (2280)

Interface: PCIe NVMe Gen 3 x 4

Capacities: 240GB, 480GB

NAND: 3D TLC

Self-Encrypting Drive (SED): AES 256-bit Encryption



Sequential Read/Write:

- 240GB  2,200MBs/290MBs

- 480GB  3,200MBs/565MBs

Steady-State 4k Read/Write:

- 240GB  111,000/12,000 IOPS

- 480GB  205,000/20,000 IOPS

Total Bytes Written (TBW):

- 240GB  248TBW

- 480GB  475TBW



Latency Read (Avg): 161 microseconds

Latency Write (Avg): 75 microseconds

Power-Loss Protection (Power Caps): Yes

Enterprise SMART tools: Reliability tracking, usage statistics, SSD life remaining, wear levelling, temperature.

Endurance:

- 240GB  (0.5 DWPD/5yrs)

- 480GB  (0.5 DWPD/5yrs)



Power Consumption:

240GB:

- Idle: 1.82W Average Read: 1.71W Average Write: 3.16W

- Max Read: 1.81WMax Write: 3.56W

480GB:

- Idle: 1.90W Average Read: 1.74W Average Write: 4.88W

- Max Read: 1.81W Max Write: 5.47W



Storage temperature: -40°C ~ 85°C

Operating temperature: 0°C ~ 70°C

Dimensions: 80mm x 22mm x 3.8mm



Weight:

- 240GB  8g

- 480GB  9g

Vibration operating: 2.17G Peak (7800Hz)

Vibration non-operating: 20G Peak (102000Hz)

MTBF: 2 million hours

Warranty/support: Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support

SEDC1000BM8/240G:- 240GB Data Center DC1000B NVMe SSD



SEDC1000BM8/480G:- 480GB Data Center DC1000B NVMe SSD