Kingston Technology Enter Datacentre NVMe Storage Market With DC1000B

PRESS RELEASE
Sunbury-on-Thames, UK January 13, 2020 Kingston Digital Europe Co LLP, the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced the availability of a new data center SSD, the DC1000B M.2 NVMe boot drive. The new drive is ideal for servers shipping with one or two M.2 NVMe slots dedicated for boot purposes and thus preserving valuable front-loading 2.5″ drive bays for additional data storage. DC1000B is designed in a 2280 form factor that includes onboard power-loss protection and is engineered with 0.5DWPD4 endurance for extended service life. Kingstons DC1000B boasts incredible performance with speeds of up to 3.2GB/s and 205K IOPS2 and is designed for booting, as well as caching and logging applications.
While the M.2 form factor was originally designed for client machines, its small physical size and high performance make it attractive for server use, said Tony Hollingsbee, SSD business manager, Kingston EMEA. DC1000B is purpose built for the latest servers from both white box and Tier 1 server OEMs that utilisze M.2 NVMe SSDs for boot purposes, as well as the ability to be configured as a local cache drive.
DC1000B is a high-performance M.2 (2280) NVMe SSD using the latest Gen 3.0 x 4 PCIe interface with 3D TLC NAND. DC1000B offers data centers a cost-effective boot drive solution with the reassurance they are purchasing an SSD designed for server use. Ideally suited for use in high-volume rack-mount servers as an internal boot drive(s) as well as purpose-built systems where a high-performance M.2 SSD is needed that includes on-board power-loss protection (PLP). DC1000B is designed to deliver enterprise-level performance consistency and low-latency features typically not found on client SSDs.
DC1000B is available in 240GB and 480GB capacities and is backed by a limited five-year warranty, free technical support and legendary Kingston reliability. For more information visit kingston.com.
Data Center 1000B Enterprise SSD Features & Specifications
M.2 (2280) NVMe Performance: Incredible speeds of up to 3.2GB/s and 205K IOPS.
Optimised Server Boot Drive: Enhanced for boot workloads as well as caching and logging applications.
On-board (PLP) Power Loss Protection: Reduce the possibility of data loss and/or corruption on ungraceful power-off.
Maximize Drive Bays: Moving boot drives internally frees up front loading drive bays for additional data storage.
Form Factor: M.2, 22mm x 80mm (2280)
Interface: PCIe NVMe Gen 3 x 4
Capacities: 240GB, 480GB
NAND: 3D TLC
Self-Encrypting Drive (SED): AES 256-bit Encryption
Sequential Read/Write:
- 240GB 2,200MBs/290MBs
- 480GB 3,200MBs/565MBs
Steady-State 4k Read/Write:
- 240GB 111,000/12,000 IOPS
- 480GB 205,000/20,000 IOPS
Total Bytes Written (TBW):
- 240GB 248TBW
- 480GB 475TBW
Latency Read (Avg): 161 microseconds
Latency Write (Avg): 75 microseconds
Power-Loss Protection (Power Caps): Yes
Enterprise SMART tools: Reliability tracking, usage statistics, SSD life remaining, wear levelling, temperature.
Endurance:
- 240GB (0.5 DWPD/5yrs)
- 480GB (0.5 DWPD/5yrs)
Power Consumption:
240GB:
- Idle: 1.82W Average Read: 1.71W Average Write: 3.16W
- Max Read: 1.81WMax Write: 3.56W
480GB:
- Idle: 1.90W Average Read: 1.74W Average Write: 4.88W
- Max Read: 1.81W Max Write: 5.47W
Storage temperature: -40°C ~ 85°C
Operating temperature: 0°C ~ 70°C
Dimensions: 80mm x 22mm x 3.8mm
Weight:
- 240GB 8g
- 480GB 9g
Vibration operating: 2.17G Peak (7800Hz)
Vibration non-operating: 20G Peak (102000Hz)
MTBF: 2 million hours
Warranty/support: Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support
Part Number & Capacity
SEDC1000BM8/240G:- 240GB Data Center DC1000B NVMe SSD
SEDC1000BM8/480G:- 480GB Data Center DC1000B NVMe SSD
