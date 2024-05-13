Kingston Technology to Release CUDIMM Modules for Intel 800-Series Chipset

Kingston Technology announced the upcoming release of Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 CUDIMMs, compatible with Intels new 800-series chipset. Intels 800-series chipset is the first platform to utilize Clock Drivers on CUDIMMs (Clocked Unbuffered Dual Inline Memory Modules). At 6400MT/s DDR5, JEDEC mandates the inclusion of a Client Clock Driver (CKD) on UDIMMs and SODIMMs. This component buffers and redrives the clock signal from the processor, enhancing signal integrity to the module. To distinguish these advanced modules from standard DDR5 UDIMMs and SODIMMs, JEDEC has designated them as CUDIMMs and CSODIMMs, respectively.
Kingston FURY Renegade RGB and non-RGB CUDIMM modules start at an overclocked speed of 8400MT/s and are available as 24GB single modules and 48GB dual channel kits. Since CUDIMMs and UDIMMs share the same 288-pin connector, Kingston FURY UDIMMs with XMP and EXPO profiles are also compatible with Intel 800-series motherboards. However, its recommended to verify compatibility through the motherboard manufacturers QVL (Qualified Vendor List) or by checking the Kingston Configurator for supported speeds and capacities.
Part Number | Description
KF584CU40RS-24: 24GB 8400MT/s DDR5 CL40 CUDIMM Silver XMP
KF584CU40RSK2-48: 48GB 8400MT/s DDR5 CL40 CUDIMM (Kit of 2) Silver XMP
KF584CU40RW-24: 24GB 8400MT/s DDR5 CL40 CUDIMM White XMP
KF584CU40RWK2-48: 48GB 8400MT/s DDR5 CL40 CUDIMM (Kit of 2) White XMP
KF584CU40RSA-24: 24GB 8400MT/s DDR5 CL40 CUDIMM RGB Silver XMP
KF584CU40RSAK2-48: 48GB 8400MT/s DDR5 CL40 CUDIMM (Kit of 2) RGB Silver XMP
KF584CU40RWA-24: 24GB 8400MT/s DDR5 CL40 CUDIMM RGB White XMP
KF584CU40RWAK2-48: 48GB 8400MT/s DDR5 CL40 CUDIMM (Kit of 2) RGB White XMP
Availability
Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 CUDIMMs will begin shipping November 18.