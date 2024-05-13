Kingston Technology to Release CUDIMM Modules for Intel 800-Series Chipset

Kingston FURY Renegade RGB and non-RGB CUDIMM modules start at an overclocked speed of 8400MT/s and are available as 24GB single modules and 48GB dual channel kits. Since CUDIMMs and UDIMMs share the same 288-pin connector, Kingston FURY UDIMMs with XMP and EXPO profiles are also compatible with Intel 800-series motherboards. However, its recommended to verify compatibility through the motherboard manufacturers QVL (Qualified Vendor List) or by checking the Kingston Configurator for supported speeds and capacities.KF584CU40RS-24: 24GB 8400MT/s DDR5 CL40 CUDIMM Silver XMPKF584CU40RSK2-48: 48GB 8400MT/s DDR5 CL40 CUDIMM (Kit of 2) Silver XMPKF584CU40RW-24: 24GB 8400MT/s DDR5 CL40 CUDIMM White XMPKF584CU40RWK2-48: 48GB 8400MT/s DDR5 CL40 CUDIMM (Kit of 2) White XMPKF584CU40RSA-24: 24GB 8400MT/s DDR5 CL40 CUDIMM RGB Silver XMPKF584CU40RSAK2-48: 48GB 8400MT/s DDR5 CL40 CUDIMM (Kit of 2) RGB Silver XMPKF584CU40RWA-24: 24GB 8400MT/s DDR5 CL40 CUDIMM RGB White XMPKF584CU40RWAK2-48: 48GB 8400MT/s DDR5 CL40 CUDIMM (Kit of 2) RGB White XMP