Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD Delivers 2000MB/s Transfer Speeds

XS2000 is purpose-built with the ultimate combination of high performance and high capacity to keep up with the content demands of consumers around the world, said Keith Schimmenti, SSD Business Manager, Kingston. Plus the compact size, similar to a key fob, and added durability make this the ideal drive to keep productivity flowing for the everyday content creator to prosumer and corporate professional.

- USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Performance: Industry-leading read/write speeds up to 2,000MB/s.- High-speed Capacities: Up to 2TB2 to support high-resolution images, 8K videos, and large documents.- Built for Durability: Tested to be water-resistant, dust-resistant, and shockproof with an included rubber sleeve.- Pocket-sized Portability: Small, lightweight form factor for easy, on-the-go storage.- Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2x2- Speed: Up to 2000MB/s read, 2000MB/s write- Capacities: 500GB, 1TB, 2TB- Dimensions: 69.54 x 32.58 x 13.5mm- Weight: 28.9g- Casing Material: Metal + Plastic- Operating temperature: 0°C~40°C- Storage temperature: -20°C~85°C- Warranty/Support5: Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support- Compatible with: Windows 10, 8.1, Mac OS (v.10.14.x +), Linux (v. 2.6.x +), Chrome OSThe Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD is available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities for $99.99, $159.99, and $284.99, respectively at Amazon