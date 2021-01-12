Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD Delivers 2000MB/s Transfer Speeds

Kingston announced it is shipping XS2000, a pocket-sized portable SSD utilizing USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 speeds to deliver next-gen performance in a compact, external on-the-go drive. The Kingston XS2000 delivers blistering speeds of up to 2000MB/s, offering remarkable performance and capacities of up to 2TB. The XS2000 portable SSD includes a removable ruggedized sleeve and IP55-rating to withstand water and dust. It uses a USB-C connection and is only half the size of most portable SSDs making it ideal for content creators on the go.

XS2000 is purpose-built with the ultimate combination of high performance and high capacity to keep up with the content demands of consumers around the world, said Keith Schimmenti, SSD Business Manager, Kingston. Plus the compact size, similar to a key fob, and added durability make this the ideal drive to keep productivity flowing for the everyday content creator to prosumer and corporate professional.


Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD Features and Specifications
- USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Performance: Industry-leading read/write speeds up to 2,000MB/s.
- High-speed Capacities: Up to 2TB2 to support high-resolution images, 8K videos, and large documents.
- Built for Durability: Tested to be water-resistant, dust-resistant, and shockproof with an included rubber sleeve.
- Pocket-sized Portability: Small, lightweight form factor for easy, on-the-go storage.
- Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2x2
- Speed: Up to 2000MB/s read, 2000MB/s write
- Capacities: 500GB, 1TB, 2TB
- Dimensions: 69.54 x 32.58 x 13.5mm
- Weight: 28.9g
- Casing Material: Metal + Plastic
- Operating temperature: 0°C~40°C
- Storage temperature: -20°C~85°C
- Warranty/Support5: Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support
- Compatible with: Windows 10, 8.1, Mac OS (v.10.14.x +), Linux (v. 2.6.x +), Chrome OS

Pricing and Availability
The Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD is available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities for $99.99, $159.99, and $284.99, respectively at Amazon


