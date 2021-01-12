Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD Delivers 2000MB/s Transfer Speeds

Kingston announced it is shipping XS2000, a pocket-sized portable SSD utilizing USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 speeds to deliver next-gen performance in a compact, external on-the-go drive. The Kingston XS2000 delivers blistering speeds of up to 2000MB/s, offering remarkable performance and capacities of up to 2TB. The XS2000 portable SSD includes a removable ruggedized sleeve and IP55-rating to withstand water and dust. It uses a USB-C connection and is only half the size of most portable SSDs making it ideal for content creators on the go.
XS2000 is purpose-built with the ultimate combination of high performance and high capacity to keep up with the content demands of consumers around the world, said Keith Schimmenti, SSD Business Manager, Kingston. Plus the compact size, similar to a key fob, and added durability make this the ideal drive to keep productivity flowing for the everyday content creator to prosumer and corporate professional.
Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD Features and Specifications
- USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Performance: Industry-leading read/write speeds up to 2,000MB/s.
- High-speed Capacities: Up to 2TB2 to support high-resolution images, 8K videos, and large documents.
- Built for Durability: Tested to be water-resistant, dust-resistant, and shockproof with an included rubber sleeve.
- Pocket-sized Portability: Small, lightweight form factor for easy, on-the-go storage.
- Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2x2
- Speed: Up to 2000MB/s read, 2000MB/s write
- Capacities: 500GB, 1TB, 2TB
- Dimensions: 69.54 x 32.58 x 13.5mm
- Weight: 28.9g
- Casing Material: Metal + Plastic
- Operating temperature: 0°C~40°C
- Storage temperature: -20°C~85°C
- Warranty/Support5: Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support
- Compatible with: Windows 10, 8.1, Mac OS (v.10.14.x +), Linux (v. 2.6.x +), Chrome OS
Pricing and Availability
The Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD is available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities for $99.99, $159.99, and $284.99, respectively at Amazon