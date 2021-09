Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD Delivers 2000MB/s Transfer Speeds

XS2000 is purpose-built with the ultimate combination of high performance and high capacity to keep up with the content demands of consumers around the world, said Keith Schimmenti, SSD Business Manager, Kingston. Plus the compact size, similar to a key fob, and added durability make this the ideal drive to keep productivity flowing for the everyday content creator to prosumer and corporate professional.

- USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Performance: Industry-leading read/write speeds up to 2,000MB/s.- High-speed Capacities: Up to 2TB2 to support high-resolution images, 8K videos, and large documents.- Built for Durability: Tested to be water-resistant, dust-resistant, and shockproof with an included rubber sleeve.- Pocket-sized Portability: Small, lightweight form factor for easy, on-the-go storage.- Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2x2- Speed: Up to 2000MB/s read, 2000MB/s write- Capacities: 500GB, 1TB, 2TB- Dimensions: 69.54 x 32.58 x 13.5mm- Weight: 28.9g- Casing Material: Metal + Plastic- Operating temperature: 0C~40C- Storage temperature: -20C~85C- Warranty/Support5: Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support- Compatible with: Windows 10, 8.1, Mac OS (v.10.14.x +), Linux (v. 2.6.x +), Chrome OSThe Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD is available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities for $99.99, $159.99, and $284.99, respectively at Amazon