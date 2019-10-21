Kingston's DC1000M U.2 Drive Augments Their Datacentre Lineup

Data Center NVMe Performance: Incredible I/O consistency with speeds of up to 3GB/s and up to 540K IOPS.

Enterprise-Class Mixed-Use Storage: An exceptional balance of consistent I/O delivery with high read and write IOPS performance to manage a wide range of transactional workloads.

Reduce Application Latencies: Quality of Service (QoS) delivers ultra-low transactional latency for large data sets and various web-based applications.

On-board Power Loss Protection (PLP): Enterprise-class protection to reduce possibility of data loss or corruption on ungraceful power fails.

Form Factor: U.2, 2.5" x 15mm

Interface: NVMe PCIe Gen 3.0 x4

Capacities[1]: 960GB, 1.92TB, 3.84TB, 7.68TB[7]

NAND: 3D TLC



Sequential Read/Write:

> 960GB  3,100MBs/1,330MBs

> 1.92TB  3,100MBs/2,600MBs

> 3.84TB  3,100MBs/2,700MBs

> 7.68TB  3,100MBs/2,800MBs



Steady-State 4k Read/Write[2]:

> 960GB  400,000/125,000 IOPS

> 1.92TB  540,000/205,000 IOPS

> 3.84TB  525,000/210,000 IOPS

7.68TB  485,000/210,000 IOPS

Latency[2][3][4][5]: TYP Read/Write: <300 µs / <1 ms

Static and Dynamic Wear Leveling: Yes

Power Loss Protection (Power Caps): Yes

Enterprise SMART tools: Reliability tracking, usage statistics, SSD life remaining, wear leveling, temperature



Endurance:

> 960GB  (1 DWPD/5yrs)[5]

> 1.92TB  (1 DWPD/5yrs)[5]

> 3.84TB  (1 DWPD/5yrs)[5]

> 7.68TB  (1 DWPD/5yrs)[5]



Power Consumption:

> 960GB: Idle: 5.14W Average Read: 5.25W Average Write: 9.10W Max Read: 5.64W Max Write: 9.80W

> 1.92TB: Idle: 5.22W Average Read: 5.31W Average Write: 13.1W Max Read: 5.70W Max Write: 13.92W

> 3.84TB: Idle: 5.54W Average Read: 5.31W Average Write: 14.69W Max Read: 6.10W Max Write: 15.5W

> 7.68TB: Idle: 5.74W Average Read: 5.99W Average Write: 17.06W Max Read: 6.63W Max Write: 17.88W

Storage temperature: -40°C ~ 85°C

Operating temperature: 0°C ~ 70°C

Dimensions: 100.09mm x 69.84mm x 14.75mm

Weight: 160(g)

Vibration operating: 2.17G Peak (7800Hz)

Vibration non-operating: 20G Peak (102000Hz)

MTBF: 2 million hours

Warranty/support[6]: Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support