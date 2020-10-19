Kingston's FURY Brand Finally Starts Shipping Performance DRAM DIMMS

Fierce black aluminium heat spreader: The dense black aluminium heat spreader and matching black PCB keeps your rig running and looking cool.

Optimised for Intel XMP: Intel Extreme Memory Profile technology makes overclocking a breeze. Simply select one of the built-in, hand-tuned profiles in your BIOS to get the benefits of overclocking without having to manually adjust the memory timings yourself.

Ready for AMD Ryzen: Get memory thats Ready for AMD Ryzen and it will seamlessly integrate with your AMD-based system. A reliable, compatible performance boost for your build.

Reliability backed by a lifetime warranty: Kingston FURY memory modules are 100% tested at speed to ensure they are free from manufacturing and material defects. Renegade DDR4 is backed by a lifetime warranty and over 30 years of experience.



RGB:



Dynamic RGB lighting effects:- Let your inner light shine and bring your battle station to life with smooth, stunning, RGB lighting effects1.

Kingston FURY Infrared Sync Technology:- Easily keep your RGB effects synced thanks to Kingston FURY's patented Infrared Sync Technology.



Capacities:

- Singles: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB

- Kit of 2: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB

- Kit of 4: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB

- Kit of 8: 256GB



Frequencies[2]: 3000MHz, 3200MHz, 3600MHz, 4000MHz, 4266MHz, 4600MHz

Latencies: CL15, CL16, CL18, CL19

Voltage: 1.35V, 1.4V, 1.5V

Operating Temperature: 0°C to 70°C

Dimensions: 133.35mm x 42.2mm x 8mm



Non-RGB:



High speeds paired with low latencies for insane performance: With speeds of up to 5333MHz2 paired with quick CL13CL20 timings help your AMD- or Intel-based system power through games, video editing, and broadcasting, Renegade DDR4 is the choice for overclockers, PC builders, and gamers.



Capacities:

- Singles: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB

- Kit of 2: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB

- Kit of 4: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB

- Kit of 8: 128GB, 256GB



Frequencies[2]: 2666MHz, 3000MHz, 3200MHz, 3600MHz, 4000MHz, 4266MHz, 4600MHz, 4800MHz, 5000MHz, 5133MHz, 5333MHz

Latencies: CL13, CL15, CL16, CL18, CL19, CL20

Voltage: 1.35V, 1.4V, 1.5V, 1.55V, 1.6V

Operating Temperature: 0°C to 85°C

Dimensions: 133.35mm x 42.2mm x 8.3mm

Intel XMP-Ready: Our engineers have predefined Intel Extreme Memory Profiles, designed to maximise the performance of our memory modules, reaching speeds up to 3733MHz.

Ready for AMD Ryzen: Get memory thats ready for Ryzen that will seamlessly integrate with your AMD-based system, offering a reliable, compatible performance boost for your build.

Plug N Play  Automatic overclocking up to 2666MHz3: A simple and easy Plug N Play upgrade, Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 will auto-overclock itself to the highest listed speed allowed by the system BIOS.



RGB:



Customisable RGB lighting with aggressive styling1: Give your battle station a stylish upgrade thanks to Beast DDR4 RGBs heat spreader and customisable smooth, stunning RGB effects. Use the powerful Kingston FURY CTRL software or motherboard manufacturers software to create your own look.

Kingston FURY Infrared Sync Technology: RGB effects stay synced thanks to Kingstons patented Infrared Sync Technology.



Capacities:



- Singles: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB

- Kit of 2: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB

- Kit of 4: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB



Frequencies: 2666MHz, 3000MHz, 3200MHz, 3600MHz, 3733MHz

Latencies: CL15, CL16, CL17, CL18, CL19

Voltage: 1.2V, 1.35V

Operating Temperature: 0°C to 70°C

Dimensions: 133.35mm x 41.24mm x 7mm



Non-RGB:



Low-profile heat spreader: The sleek-looking heat spreader is a great upgrade for your battle stations style.

High-performance, cost-effective upgrade: Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 is the perfect choice for a system builder, or someone looking for an upgrade to jump start their sluggish system.



Capacities:



- Singles: 4GB, 8GB, 16GB, 32GB

- Kit of 2: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB

- Kit of 4: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB



Frequencies: 2666MHz, 3000MHz, 3200MHz, 3600MHz, 3733MHz

Latencies: CL15, CL16, CL17, CL18, CL19

Voltage: 1.2V, 1.35V

Operating Temperature: 0°C to 85°C

Dimensions: 133.35mm x 34.1mm x 7.2mm

Powerful SODIMM Performance: Maximise your memory and get a boost to your gaming, multitasking, and rendering.

Plug N Play Automatic Overclocking Functionality3: Impact DDR4 automatically overclocks itself to the highest published frequency.

Intel XMP-Ready Profiles: Our engineers have predefined Intel Extreme Memory Profiles designed to maximise the performance of our memory modules, reaching speeds up to 3200MHz.

Ready for AMD Ryzen: Get memory thats ready for AMD Ryzen and will seamlessly integrate with your AMD-based SODIMM-compatible system. A reliable, compatible performance boost for your build.

Higher Performance with Low Power Consumption: Run your system cool and efficiently with Impact DDR4s low 1.2V power draw.

Slim form, sleek design: The black PCB and sleek thermal label deliver big style with a small footprint.



Capacities:

- Singles: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB

- Kit of 2: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB



Frequencies[3]: 2666MHz, 2933MHz, 3200MHz

Latencies: CL15, CL16, CL17, CL20

Voltage: 1.2V

Operating Temperature: 0°C to 85°C

Dimensions: 69.6mm x 30mm

, a division of, an affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, announced today it has begun shipping its high-performance memory: Kingston FURY Renegade, Kingston FURY Beast, and Kingston FURY Impact. Enthusiasts and gamers can give their systems the upgrade they both need and want with modules in DDR4 RGB, DDR4 non-RGB, and DDR3.Perfect for the gamer who wants cutting-edge performance, Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 RGB[1] allows you to crank up your frame rate, keep your streams broadcasting smoothly and plough through your highlight reel editing. Offering speeds up to 4600MHz2 paired with quick CL15-CL19 latencies. The dynamic RGB lighting utilises Kingston FURY's patented Infrared Sync Technology to provide smooth, synchronised lighting effects. With its own aggressive, stylish black heat spreader and matching black PCB Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 also provides ultra-fast speeds up to 5333MHz2, paired with quick CL13-CL20 timings. Both are Intel® XMP certified with profiles that are optimised for Intels latest chipsets  just select the hand-tuned profile in your BIOS and youre ready to strike fear in the hearts of your foes. Available in single module capacities of 8GB - 32GB and kits of 2, 4, and 8 with capacities up to 256GB.Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 RGB and Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 provide powerful performance boosts for gaming, video editing, and rendering with speeds up to 3733MHz and CL1519 latencies. Those looking for a cost-efficient upgrade will have the option of the smooth and stunning lighting effects of Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 RGB. Available in single module capacities of 8GB32GB and kit capacities of 16GB128GB. Or the stylish low-profile heat spreader design of Kingston FURY Beast DDR4, available in single module capacities of 4GB32GB and kit capacities of 8GB128GB. Both feature Plug n Play automatic overclocking at 2666MHz3 and are Intel XMP ready and ready for AMD Ryzen. DDR3 kits also available.Fully equip your notebook or small form factor machine with Kingston FURY Impact SODIMM to minimise system lag and open up a world of detail. Ready for both Intel XMP and AMD Ryzen in capacities up to 64GB, Plug N Play Kingston FURY Impact DDR4 auto overclocks to the highest frequency published, up to 3200MHz3, to support Intel and AMDs latest CPU technologies. Install the sleek black PCB for a hassle-free boost, without needing to tinker with the BIOS, and still run cool, quiet, and efficiently, thanks to Kingston FURY Impact DDR4s low 1.2 voltage. DDR3 modules are also available in speeds up to 1866MHz.Were happy to continue to provide the same great high-performance memory and customer service that gaming and PC enthusiasts have come to expect from us, now through Kingston FURY, said Iwona Zalewska, DRAM business manager, Kingston EMEA. Whether youre contemplating a simple budget-friendly upgrade or ready to max out your systems capabilities for the ultimate gaming experience Kingston FURY has the products for you.Kingston FURYs DRAM line gives you the best of both worlds: extreme performance and maximum peace of mind with 100-percent factory testing at speed, and backed by a lifetime warranty and over 30 years of expertise.