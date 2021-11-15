KIOXIA BG5 Series PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Announced

KIOXIA announces the KIOXIA BG5 Series along with a line-up of PCIe 4.0 SSDs for daily computing. The KIOXIA BG5 Series uses PCIe Gen4 x4 interface (64 GT/s) and fifth-generation BiCS Flash 3D flash memory technology. The KIOXIA BG5 Series are designed to power the next-generation gaming, mobile computing, and workstation devices its with high performance and small footprint. The KIOXIA BG5 would be used on the next-generation consumer and commercial laptops and desktops.
KIOXIA BG5 Series PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
The KIOXIA BG5 Series is a very attractive storage option for a wide range of consumer and commercial applications. KIOXIA BG5 SSDs also support the latest Host Memory Buffer (HMB) technology to realize a finely optimized DRAM-less SSD. The KIOXIA BG5 ships in a compact M.2 2230 single-sided, thermally optimized form factor enabling mobility and work-from-home lifestyles. M.2 2280 single-sided form factor versions are also available.
The KIOXIA BG5 Series offers speeds of up to 3500MB/s sequential read and up to 2900MB/s sequential write. It supports the latest TCG Pyrite and Opal standards, as well as End-to-End Data Protection. The KIOXIA BG5 Series SSDs also features Power Loss Notification signal support to protect data against sudden and forced shutdowns. The KIOXIA BG5 is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities.
The KIOXIA BG5 Series is now sampling to key industry partners and customers. For more information, please visit KIOXIA.