KLEVV Announces S1 and R1 Portable SSDs

The KLEVV S1 features a minimalistic design with its compact-sized stylish enclosure with an integrated aluminium heatsink for added heat dissipation to ensure sustained performance. The premium KLEVV S1 connects via USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20Gbps) transfer and easy USB-C connectivity delivering speeds of up to 2000MB/s. The S1 fully supports both Windows and Mac OS, and is available in extra-large capacities of 1TB and 2TB. Type-C to C cable and C to A adapter are provided with the product for easy connectivity.The pocket-sized KLEVV R1 features a minimalistic black top cover and a translucent underside. Based on USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) standard, the KLEVV R1 delivers speeds of up to 1,000MB/s and supports Windows, Mac OS, and Android system, connects via a versatile USB-C port. Its available in both 500GB and 1TB capacity and goes with the corresponding Type-C to C and C to A cables inside the package. The KLEVV R1 uses a high-quality copper heatsink for added heat dissipation.To learn more, please visit the product page links below.KLEVV S1 Portable SSD (TBA)