KLEVV Introduces DDR5 Standard and Performance Memory Lines

KLEVV introduces its DDR5 performance memory lines a DDR5 standard memory and signature CRAS XR RGB DDR5 performance memory for gaming and overclocking systems. The new KLEVV DDR5 memory offers the assurance of QVL testing with major motherboard brands Z690 platforms that support the latest Intel 12th Generation Alder Lake Core Processors.
KLEVV DDR5 Standard Memory for Desktop and Laptop
KLEVV DDR5 standard desktop memory (U-DIMM) will adopt SK Hynix chips and will first launch in a 16GB capacity with JEDEC standard frequencies of 4800MHz CL40-40-40 at a power-efficient 1.1V. KLEVV DDR5 standard desktop memory kits have passed QVL testing with Z690 motherboards from leading partners including ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, and MSI, assuring outstanding compatibility for PC builders. Larger capacity 32GB modules and standard memory for laptops (SO-DIMM) will follow soon.
KLEVV CRAS XR RGB DDR5 Memory for Gaming and Overclocking
KLEVV DDR5 overclocking/gaming memory series continues the outstanding and unique design of the current CRAS XR RGB, with the addition of a brand-new white colour tone to its RGB lighting effects; ideal for enthusiasts looking to bring a spark of speed and intense colour into their gaming builds. KLEVV DDR5 overclocking/gaming memory series will feature extreme speeds of up to 6400MHz. Exact specifications will be announced at the time of launch.
Availability
KLEVV DDR5 standard memory will be put into production by the end of Q4 2021, while its DDR5 overclocking/gaming memory series will be introduced in early 2022.