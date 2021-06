KLEVV Launches CRAS C920 and C720 PCIe SSDs

Utilizing the latest PCle 4.0 technology, KLEVV’s CRAS C920 SSD offers up to 2-3 times the speed of current mainstream PCle Gen3 SSDs. This SSD boasts speeds of up to 7000MB/s read and 6850MB/s write and is available in both 1TB and 2TB capacities. Compatible with the latest Intel and AMD platforms, the CRAS C920 can help you deliver all of the enhanced performance of the newest chipsets and CPUs.The PCIe Gen3x4 CRAS C720 is a smart and affordable upgrade that can raise your system to a new level, with speeds up to 3400MB/s read and 3100MB/s write. By using extensive testing and verification, CRAS C720 is able to offer long-term reliability. And it is available in capacities from 256GB to 2TB to suit all storage scenarios.To learn more, please visit the product page links below.KLEVV products are distributed by Integral Memory in the United Kingdom. Consumers may visit Amazon UK site for online purchase.