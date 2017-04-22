Press Release
KLEVV launches the CRAS C920 PCIe Gen4 SSD and C720 PCIe Gen3 SSD, both featuring a matte black PCB and a low-profile design. The CRAS C920 with its PCIe Gen4x4 interface delivers blistering speeds of up to 7000MB/s read and up to 6850MB/s write. The CRAS C720 comes with modest speeds and offers better value with its PCIe Gen3x4 interface, delivering speeds of up to 3400MB/s read and up to 3100MB/s write.
KLEVV CRAS C920 Speed and Performance of PCIe 4.0
Utilizing the latest PCle 4.0 technology, KLEVVs CRAS C920 SSD offers up to 2-3 times the speed of current mainstream PCle Gen3 SSDs. This SSD boasts speeds of up to 7000MB/s read and 6850MB/s write and is available in both 1TB and 2TB capacities. Compatible with the latest Intel and AMD platforms, the CRAS C920 can help you deliver all of the enhanced performance of the newest chipsets and CPUs.
KLEVV CRAS C720 Value Storage Upgrade Choice
The PCIe Gen3x4 CRAS C720 is a smart and affordable upgrade that can raise your system to a new level, with speeds up to 3400MB/s read and 3100MB/s write. By using extensive testing and verification, CRAS C720 is able to offer long-term reliability. And it is available in capacities from 256GB to 2TB to suit all storage scenarios.
To learn more, please visit the product page links below.
KLEVV CRAS C920 PCIe4x4 NVMe SSD
KLEVV CRAS C720 PCIe3x4 NVMe SSD
KLEVV products are distributed by Integral Memory in the United Kingdom. Consumers may visit Amazon UK site for online purchase.
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« NVIDIA GeForce Driver Support For Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 To Sunset Alongside Kepler Soon · KLEVV Launches CRAS C920 and C720 PCIe SSDs