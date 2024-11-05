KLEVV URBANE V RGB DDR5 Memory Launched

KLEVV presents the URBANE V RGB DDR5 gaming and overclocking memory designed for content creators and gamers.
Sleek Design with Efficient Thermal Management
The KLEVV URBANE V RGB DDR5 Gaming/OC memory is inspired by the traditional bow and arrow, symbolizing speed, stability, and precision. It combines sleek, white aesthetics with functional design, featuring a 2mm-thick aluminium heat sink for optimal cooling and a low-profile height of 42.5mm. With customizable RGB lighting offering 16 million colours, it integrates with major motherboard RGB software for personalized effects. The memory is crafted from premium components for superior performance and heat dissipation, making it an ideal choice for gamers and PC builders seeking style and reliability.
Unmatched Features for Power Users
The KLEVV URBANE V RGB DDR5 memory offers exceptional performance with speeds up to 8400MT/s and low latency, ensuring smooth operation even under heavy workloads. It features a 10-layer PCB for improved signal integrity and stability, delivering consistent high-speed data processing. Available in 32GB, 48GB, and 64GB kits with voltage ranges from 1.1V to 1.45V, it's designed for professional creators and serious gamers who require reliable, high-performance memory for demanding tasks.
Broad Compatibility and Versatile Functionality
The KLEVV URBANE V RGB DDR5 is compatible with both Intel and AMD platforms, including Intel's 15th Gen processors and AMD's Zen 5 architecture. It supports Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO for easy overclocking, and is tested for compatibility with all mainstream motherboards. Designed for high-performance gaming and creator systems, it combines powerful functionality with a sleek, modern aesthetic.
Warranty and Availability
The KLEVV URBANE V RGB DDR5 memory is backed with a limited lifetime warranty and will be available in November 2024.