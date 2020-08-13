Kolink Debut The Stronghold Overseer & Rocket Heavy Chassis

Kolink may well be one of the lesser-know PC case manufacturers in the market today but by no means are they lacking in breadth and depth in their portfolio of available designs. This week two more chassis are debuting for Small Form Factor and value-oriented mid-tower segments, and they'll be listed at Overclockers UK in the very near future.
The range of mid-tower chassis designed to satisfy those on a budget is bolstered by the Stronghold Overseer. The low price belies both classic looks and solid feature-set that's based on their core Stronghold design; a design which has been modified very slightly to better suite an on-desk rather than under-desk placement.
The I.O panel - which includes both USB 2, USB 3 and audio jacks - has been moved from the case roof to the front fascia, making it more assessable when sitting on a desk and less beholden to clearance issues. The tempered glass side panel returns however, as does the perforated roof for ventilation. Air intakes on the front and fascia edge also make it slightly better ventilated overall than the core Stronghold model.
In supporting motherboards up to EATX and up to two radiators (360mm in the front, 280mm in the roof), the Stronghold Overseer is equipped to deal with elaborate system setups with comprehensive AIO cooling. A PSU shroud helps to maintain a clean internal look, hiding cabling from even non-modular power supplies, and also houses mounting points for 3.5" and 2.5" storage drives. Graphics cards up to 340 mm long are supported in both traditional and vertical mount locations.
Key Features
- Front vented aluminium effect panel with 2 x pre-installed 12cm PWM fans (front & rear)
- Tempered glass side panel for unobstructed view of the interior
- Designed for ATX/Micro-ATX-/Mini-ITX motherboards
- Dual-Slot Vertical GPU Support (Up to 2.5 slot compatible) - riser cable sold separately
- Support for radiators up to 360mm in the front and 280mm at the top
- I/O Panel with 2x USB 3.0 & 2x USB 2.0, HD Audio
- Graphics cards up to 340 mm supported, CPU coolers up to 175 mm, PSUs up to 190 mm
--
Moving to the new small form factor case, the Kolink Rocket Heavy accommodates systems based around mini-ITX motherboards within a 15.8L internal volume. It can nonetheless support graphics cards up to 340mm long, although some compromises must be made for compact CPU coolers (up to 85mm) and an SFX-L PSU.
The GPU is mounted parallel to the motherboard via a PCIe 3.1 riser cable and visible through the tempered glass side panel. A 240mm radiator can be mounted in the roof, pushing cooling capacity to the edge, while a single 120mm fan arrives pre-installed in the front.
The brushed aluminium front panel supports comprehensive I/O options including USB 3.2 as well as USB 3.0, and an array of hexagonal cut-outs offer dust-filtered air intakes for the chassis. Rounding out the features is support for up to two 2.5" SSDs or one 3.5" HDD.
Key Features
- Front aluminium panel with hexagon cutouts for ventilation & dust filter
- Dual Tempered glass side panels for complete view of the interior
- Designed for Mini-ITX motherboards - Just 15.8L in size.
- Triple-Slot Vertical GPU Support with mount and PCI-E 3.1 Riser Cable
- Support for radiators up to 240mm on the aluminium top panel
- Top mounted 120mm PWM fan
- I/O Panel with 1 x USB 3.2 Type-C, 2x USB 3.0 & 2x USB 2.0, HD Audio
- Graphics cards up to 340 mm supported, CPU coolers up to 85 mm, SFX-L PSUs
Kolink's Stronghold Overseer has a very attractive MSRP of £46.99 inc. VAT, making it ideal for good looking builds on a budget. The Rocket Heavy meanwhile is a little more on the mid-to-high-end for SFF chassis, coming in at £109.99 but with an attractive feature set despite its size.
More information is available at Kolink.eu. Each chassis should be available to order from Overclockers.co.uk soon.