Kolink Debut The Stronghold Overseer & Rocket Heavy Chassis

- Front vented aluminium effect panel with 2 x pre-installed 12cm PWM fans (front & rear)

- Tempered glass side panel for unobstructed view of the interior

- Designed for ATX/Micro-ATX-/Mini-ITX motherboards

- Dual-Slot Vertical GPU Support (Up to 2.5 slot compatible) - riser cable sold separately

- Support for radiators up to 360mm in the front and 280mm at the top

- I/O Panel with 2x USB 3.0 & 2x USB 2.0, HD Audio

- Graphics cards up to 340 mm supported, CPU coolers up to 175 mm, PSUs up to 190 mm

- Front aluminium panel with hexagon cutouts for ventilation & dust filter

- Dual Tempered glass side panels for complete view of the interior

- Designed for Mini-ITX motherboards - Just 15.8L in size.

- Triple-Slot Vertical GPU Support with mount and PCI-E 3.1 Riser Cable

- Support for radiators up to 240mm on the aluminium top panel

- Top mounted 120mm PWM fan

- I/O Panel with 1 x USB 3.2 Type-C, 2x USB 3.0 & 2x USB 2.0, HD Audio

- Graphics cards up to 340 mm supported, CPU coolers up to 85 mm, SFX-L PSUs