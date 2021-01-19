Kolink Presents the Citadel Glass SE mATX Case

Dimensions:- 230 x 395 x 403mm (W x H x D)

Box Dimensions:- 285 x 465 x 430mm (W x H x D)

Material:- Steel, tempered glass, mesh, plastic

Packaging:- EPE Foam

Weight:- approx. 5.3kg

Colour:- Black

Form factor:- Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX



Total fans possible:

- 2x 120/140mm 1x 180/200mm (Front)

- 2x 120/140mm (Roof)

- 1x 120/140mm (Rear)

Pre-installed:

- 2x 120mm (Front) ARGB PWM

- 1x 120mm (Rear) ARGB PWM



Radiator Mountings:

- 1x 280/240mm (Front), 1x 240mm (Top)



Filter: Roof, bottom



Drive bays:

- 2x 3.5/2.5" (internal)

- 2x 2.5" (internal)



PSU: 1x Standard ATX (optional)

Expansion slots: 4+2

I/O-Panel:

- 1x USB3.2 Type-C (internal connection)

- 2x USB3.0 (internal connection)

- 1x Audio In/Out

RGB/Reset Switch

Max GPU length: 345mm (300-320mm if using AIO)

Max CPU cooler height: 190mm

Max PSU length: 200m



Kolink's Inspire L1 ARGB and L2 RGB Controllers