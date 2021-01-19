Kolink Presents the Citadel Glass SE mATX Case

It is the season for new product announcements and Kolink are here front and centre to show off a chassis that might be just the ticket for system builders in need of an enclosure that's little more compact than the standard tower designs. The Citadel Glass SE debuts as part of Kolink's wide selection of mATX cases, chiefly available at Overclockers.co.uk in the UK, that each offer subtly or starkly different features in keeping with this mid-point form factor.
This new chassis is based on the same frame as the Citadel Mesh RGB, but the design swaps out a perforated front panel in favour of tempered glass (as the name suggests). Two RGB LED strips act as accents down the edge of the panel, while three 120mm ARGB PWM fans add still more configurable lighting to the case internals.
A hinged tempered glass side panel meanwhile keeps your components on display rather than hiding them behind an opaque steel door. Placing further visual emphasis on your hardware is the option to vertically mount your GPU (of up to dual-slot thickness), a rare feature in mATX cases.
The roof can accommodate up to two 140mm fans or a single 280mm radiator, whereas the front can handle two 120mm fans or a single 240mm radiator. Total cooling capacity will be lower than the Citadel Mesh but should be ample so long as only modest overclocks are undertaken. Dust filters adorn both the roof and the floor of the chassis.
Rounding off the highlight features are the inclusion of both USB 3.2 Type-C front panel connector and a combined RGB controller/PWM fan hub. Kolink's Citadel Glass SE is available today from Overclockers.co.uk priced at £72.95 inc. V.A.T.
Technical Specifications
Dimensions:- 230 x 395 x 403mm (W x H x D)
Box Dimensions:- 285 x 465 x 430mm (W x H x D)
Material:- Steel, tempered glass, mesh, plastic
Packaging:- EPE Foam
Weight:- approx. 5.3kg
Colour:- Black
Form factor:- Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX
Total fans possible:
- 2x 120/140mm 1x 180/200mm (Front)
- 2x 120/140mm (Roof)
- 1x 120/140mm (Rear)
Pre-installed:
- 2x 120mm (Front) ARGB PWM
- 1x 120mm (Rear) ARGB PWM
Radiator Mountings:
- 1x 280/240mm (Front), 1x 240mm (Top)
Filter: Roof, bottom
Drive bays:
- 2x 3.5/2.5" (internal)
- 2x 2.5" (internal)
PSU: 1x Standard ATX (optional)
Expansion slots: 4+2
I/O-Panel:
- 1x USB3.2 Type-C (internal connection)
- 2x USB3.0 (internal connection)
- 1x Audio In/Out
RGB/Reset Switch
Max GPU length: 345mm (300-320mm if using AIO)
Max CPU cooler height: 190mm
Max PSU length: 200m
Joining the Citadel Glass SE are two new lighting controllers: the Inspire L1 ARGB Controller and Inspire L2 RGB-Controller. The former is compatible with Phantek's 3-pin ARGB and Corsair 3-pin ARGB pin-out in addition to a more general 3-pin 5V ARGB header. The latter in contrast supports 4-pin 12V RGB connectors including the Phanteks RGB and Corsair RGB implementations.
Both lighting controllers are a available on pre-order from OCUK priced at £7.99 inc. V.A.T. each and represent an affordable way to control your RGB and ARGB-equipped systems without requiring a compatible motherboard.