Kolink's Big Chungus (Yes, Chungus) and Quantum PC Cases Launched & Available for Pre-Order

Dimensions:- 668 x 336 x 651 mm (H x W x D)

Weight:- approx. 16 kg

Material:- steel, aluminium, tempered glass (sides), plastic

Color:- black (frame), red (base)

Form Factor:- E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX



Fans possible in total:

- 4x 120 mm (front side)

- 2x 120 mm (cover)

- 1x 120 mm (back side)

- 3x 120 mm (floor)



Pre-installed:

- 4x 120 mm (front, 6-pin, digitally addressable RGB-LEDs)

- 1x 120 mm (back panel, 6-pin, digitally addressable RGB-LEDs)



Fan/RGB controller/Hub:



Outputs:

- 5x 6-pin ( DG-RGB)

- 2x 3-pin RGB (5VDG)

- 2x 3-pin fan



Inputs:

- 1x 3-Pin RGB (connection with motherboard)

- 1x SATA power (for power supply)



Radiator mountings (reduces number of HDD and/or fan mounting locations):

- 1x max. 360 mm (front side)

- 1x max. 240 mm (cover)

- 1x max. 120 mm (back side)

- 1x max. 360 mm (bottom)



Power supply:- 1x standard ATX (optional)

Expansion slots:- 7

Drive Bays:- 2 x 2.5"/3.5" + 2 x 2.5"



I/O Panel:

- 1x USB 3.1 Type C

- 1x USB 3.0

- 2x USB 2.0

- 1x Audio In/Out



Maximum graphics card length:- 335 mm

Maximum CPU cooler height:- 175 mm

Maximum length ATX power supply:- 220 mm

Dimensions (H x B x D):- 443 x 191 x 467 mm

Material:- Steel, tempered glass, plastic

Weight:- approx. 5.7 kg

Colour:- Black

Form factor:- E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX



Total fans possible:

- 2x 120/140 mm (roof)

- 2x 120/140 mm (front)

- 1x 120 mm (rear)



Pre-installed:

- 1x 120 mm rear



Radiator Mountings:

- 1x 280/240 mm (front)

- 1x 120 mm (rear)



Filter: Roof, bottom, front



Drive Bays:

- 2x 3.5/2.5" (internal, HDD cage)

- 2x 2.5" (internal, motherboard tray)



PSU:- 1x Standard ATX (optional)

Expansion slots:- 7



I/O Panel:

- 1x USB 3.0 Type A (internal connection)

- 2x USB 2.0 (internal connection)

- 1x Audio In/Out

- 1x RGB-/Reset Switch



Max GPU length:- 340 mm

Max CPU cooler height:- 155 mm

Max PSU depth:- 200 mm